CNN —

Americans are drowning in pandemic purchases, and it’s time to get our organizing under control. But figuring out where to start, and finding affordable ways to get it done is a struggle for many people. This is especially true of finding storage and organizing solutions for sporting equipment, which can be a challenge because so much of it is bulky, oddly shaped or easily damaged if stored improperly.

With the help of home organization expert Jodi Heyman, the head of product design at mDesign Home Décor, and Nonnahs Driskill, founding organizer at Get Organized Already!, we rounded up some of the best options for storing sporting goods of all kinds, along with tips to help getting started a little less daunting.

mDesign Rolling Sports Equipment Rack ($49.99; amazon.com)

Amazon mDesign Metal Rolling Sports Equipment Storage Bin Holder Rack

For homes that are overwhelmed by sporting equipment of all kinds, Heyman suggests an assessment of sorts. “First, gather all of your sporting equipment in one location and determine what you want to keep, giveaway or donate,” she says. Once you know what needs to be stored, you can better choose an organizing solution, like this multi-purpose sports equipment rack.

mDesign Sports Storage Rack with Front Pockets ($49.99; amazon.com)

Amazon mDesign Sports Storage Rack with Front Pockets

Once you’ve sorted through what you have, Heyman says to group similar items together, “this way you will be able to locate equipment easily and will not have to hunt around.” If you need a more articulated storage solution to keep things like baseball bats and lacrosse sticks separate from balls, this rolling cart has two sections and front pocket storage.

Champion Mesh Sports Equipment Bag ($6.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Champion Mesh Sports Equipment Bag

A very simple and inexpensive way to organize a collection of medium or large sports balls like basketballs, soccer balls, playground balls and footballs is to take a page from your elementary school gym teacher’s book and get a large mesh sports equipment bag to keep them in one easy to find spot.

Kesito Wall Mount Holder for Basketball/Volleyball/Soccer Ball ($9.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Kesito Wall Mount Holder for Basketball/Volleyball/Soccer Ball

Leaving a basketball, volleyball or soccer ball on the floor of the garage isn’t an ideal way to store them, as they can roll underfoot and become a tripping hazard. They can also roll under things and get lost, and then there goes that pickup game you’d planned for the afternoon. A wall-mounted ball holder solves that problem.

mDesign Metal 3-Tier Tapered Wire Rolling Household Storage Cart ($35.99; amazon.com)

Amazon mDesign Metal 3-Tier Tapered Wire Rolling Household Storage Cart

For storing smaller items like fitness and yoga equipment, golf or tennis balls, or paddles for ping pong or Kadima, Heyman thinks a multi-purpose rolling cart is a great choice. “I keep my yoga blankets and props organized in our rolling carts,” she says.

mDesign Metal 3-Tier Rolling Household Storage Cart ($54.99; amazon.com)

Amazon mDesign Metal 3-Tier Rolling Household Storage Cart

Rolling carts, which are a favorite of professional organizers for their versatility and small footprint, come in loads of sizes and styles. Heyman points out one especially useful feature of rolling carts, “The wheels make it easy to roll out when needed, and tuck away in a corner or closet when not in use.”

AdirOffice Large School Locker ($179.95; amazon.com)

Amazon AdirOffice Large School Locker

We don’t often think of them for use outside of schools and gyms, but lockers are another way to store sporting goods. “Lockers are such a great storage option for exercise gear,” Driskill says. If the cost of buying a new locker is prohibitive, she suggests looking for used ones on Facebook marketplace or Craigslist.

mDesign Wide 3-Tier Soft Storage Organizer with Bins ($85.49; amazon.com)

Amazon mDesign Wide 3-Tier Soft Storage Organizer with Bins

An important part of selecting the right storage solution is considering where it will go. After assessing what you have, the next step according to Heyman is to “determine where you are going to store your items.” Garage, basement and attic storage needs are different from ones in the main part of the home; this soft storage bin would be better for a playroom or front hallway than a garage.

mDesign Metal Wire Wall Mount Storage Organizer ($34.99; amazon.com)

Amazon mDesign Metal Wire Wall Mount Storage Organizer

On the flip side, Heyman advises that items that are used less frequently can be stored in the basement or attic to avoid clutter. Wall-mounted organizing systems are a great way to use vertical wall space for storage, keeping floor space clear.

Ombre Seagrass Amelia Tote Basket With Lid ($79.99; worldmarket.com)

World Market Ombre Seagrass Amelia Tote Basket With Lid

When choosing storage solutions for rooms where you spend a lot of time, keep design in mind, Driskill says. “If you are storing exercise gear inside — in the living room, or your bedroom — and need it to look pretty, this giant basket is a great choice,” she says.

Coolbebe Extra Large Sports Duffle Bag ($20.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Coolbebe Extra Large Sports Duffle Bag

Extra-large sports equipment duffle bags are typically meant for travel, but they do double duty as storage units too — especially for basement or attic storage, provided you select a style that is waterproof and has a strong zipper to prevent critters from getting inside. This water-resistant duffle can be used to store everything from camping equipment to hockey gear.

Aoben Garage Hooks ($19.99 for a set of 12; amazon.com)

Amazon Aoben Garage Hooks

If the garage is a prime storage space for sporting equipment of all types, garage hooks are an incredible investment. They can be used for so many things — this set of a dozen multipurpose storage hooks can be used to hold everything from bikes to canoes.

mDesign Metal and Fabric 2 Tier Rack Organizer Rack Hammock ($24.71; amazon.com)

Amazon mDesign Metal and Fabric 2 Tier Rack Organizer Rack Hammock

Fabric organizers aren’t ideal for outdoor or garage use because they’re not weather-resistant, but are an attractive and easy solution for indoor use. “Keep items that you use more frequently organized and easy to access in the garage, mudroom, closet or on a covered porch or deck,” Heyman says.

mDesign Freestanding Metal Bike Rack with Storage Shelf ($99.99; amazon.com)

Amazon mDesign Freestanding Metal Bike Rack with Storage Shelf

Heyman is an avid cyclist, who uses this metal bike rack to keep all her gear for biking in one spot. “The hooks on the side are particularly helpful for hanging those extra items that you just don’t have a spot for like water bottles, hats, and other accessories to keep them off the ground,” she says.

Bike Lane Products Bicycle Hoist ($24.30; amazon.com)

Amazon Bike Lane Products Bicycle Hoist

Equipment-specific organizers come in different styles, so there are lots of options when it comes to bike storage. This ceiling-mounted bicycle hoist can hold up to 100 pounds, and has a safety lock mechanism to ensure that the bike isn’t accidentally released. Two sets of rubber-coated hooks latch under the bike’s seat and handlebars, and the pulley system hoists the bike and locks it in place.

Blue Hawk Horizontal Bike Hook ($3.48; lowes.com)

Lowe's Blue Hawk Horizontal Bike Hook

“Fancy bike wall racks are great,” Driskill says, “I also use the $4 hooks a lot to hang bikes in garages.” This heavy duty storage hook can hold up to 75 pounds, and can be used for bike storage, as well as for holding other garage storage staples like power equipment, furniture, hoses and so on.

Driven Solutions Home Workout Storage Organization ($34.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Driven Solutions Home Workout Storage Organization

Driskill advises people to consider getting their gear up off the floor by using wall-mounted storage solutions. “Use your wall space to hang exercise gear,” she says. This organizer has hooks for storing rolled up exercise mats, towels or foam rollers and hooks for resistance bands and other small items.

Home-it Golf Bag Organizer Rack ($50.72, originally $54.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Home-it Golf Bag Organizer Rack

Golf bags are, in and of themselves, storage units but they’re also bulky and can get in the way — especially if there are multiples of them. This golf bag storage rack has cubbies for stashing two golf bags, plus four open shelves to hold golf shoes, towels or a bucket of balls.

Danton Baseball Bat And Ball Wall Mounted Rack ($34.99 for a set of 2; wayfair.com)

Wayfair Danton Baseball Bat And Ball Wall Mounted Rack

If a piece of sporting equipment exists, there’s a good chance a storage solution designed specifically with it in mind also exists. If, after taking Heyman’s advice and sorting through your sports gear before deciding on an organizing solution, you find yourself with a lot of one type of thing, like baseball bats, it’s worth looking for organizers made just for them.