We always seem to budget a little extra for clothes during the times of year that Nordstrom gifts us with a sale, and the 2021 Anniversary Sale is packed with justifiable-or-just-about deals on splurges like luxe (but practical!) women’s and men’s clothes, home decor upgrades like weighted plush blankets and pampering beauty and skincare products.

There are thousands of items on sale, and now that all the deals are open to the public (Nordstrom cardholders got early access beginning a few weeks ago), we’ve gone through and rounded up some of the best splurge-worthy bargains from Anniversary Sale. Read on for 20 of our best men’s, women’s, home and beauty picks.

Women’s styles

Matouk Cairo Terry Robe ($159.90, originally $225; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Matouk Cairo Terry Robe

This is the plush spa robe you’ve been dreaming about — and right now it’s almost $70 off. Made in Portugal, it’s woven from Matouk’s famous terry and comes in a pearly shade of silver-white (and there are pockets!).

Paul Green Jada Lug Sole Chelsea Boot ($299.90, originally $449; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Paul Green Jada Lug Sole Chelsea Boot

These Paul Green rain boots take the wellies and give them a much-needed update with chunky soles, a close-fitting ankle height and Chelsea boot inspiration. They go with pretty much everything, from cropped boyfriend-style jeans to miniskirts with ‘90s vibes.

Bernardo Oversize Double Breasted Faux Fur Coat ($129.90, originally $234; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Bernardo Oversize Double Breasted Faux Fur Coat

Yes, it’s July, but you should absolutely buy a wool coat for the winter ahead, especially when it’s $100 off. This double-breasted coat has cool, European-girl oversize draping and is made from faux fur that feels as cozy as it looks on cold winter days.

Vince Rib Trim Woven Top ($159.90, originally $265; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Vince Rib Trim Woven Top

Your favorite boxy T-shirt has been upgraded to this dressy version of the wardrobe staple. The shape is perfectly slouchy and it’s extremely layer-able, making it great for both work and play.

Home goods

Baseline 21-Inch International Expandable Rolling Carry-On ($341.90, originally $569; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Baseline 21-Inch International Expandable Rolling Carry-On

This five-star-rated spinner carry-on is packed with features for travelers who want to stay organized on the go: Inside, you’ll find a compartment with a hanger for wrinkle-prone garments, as well as a detailed interior with zipper pockets aplenty (and some handy compression straps, too).

Torq 33-Inch Extra Large Wheeled Trunk ($341.90, originally $569; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Torq 33-Inch Extra Large Wheeled Trunk

This sleek trunk-style bag gives you a ton of capacity for longer trips (or shopping on the ground) with dimensions of 30 inches by 16 inches by 15 inches. Hard sides keep your delicate items protected, and the open-ended interior organization is perfect for those who prefer modular packing cubes or flexibility over a ton of pockets and zips.

Theragun Mini, Wave Solo & Revive Stick Massage Bundle ($119.90, originally $169; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Theragun Mini, Wave Solo & Revive Stick Massage Bundle

A version including the Prime model of the Theragun is also on sale for $315 instead of $473.

Unhide Blanket ($129.90, originally $195; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Unhide Blanket

This just-about-five-star rated throw blanket ties in two of our favorite blanket features: A calming heavy-weight construction and a super-soft plush outer for extra-cozy Netflix or reading sessions — and it’s made almost entirely from recycled materials, too.

Pom Pom at Home Linen Sheet Set ($338.90, originally $506; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Pom Pom at Home Linen Sheet Set

Take it from us: Linen sheets can make a huge difference in the summer if you’re a hot sleeper. They keep air circulating in the warm weather and keep you delightfully warm in the winter too, so shop this luxe set while it’s on sale.

Men’s styles

AG Everett SUD Slim Straight Fit Pants ($119.90, originally $188; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom AG Everett SUD Slim Straight Fit Pants

Available in tall, big and regular sizing, these straight-leg pants are made from cotton sateen that’s super-soft and stretchy to move with you from office to errands to a night out. Currently on sale for about $70 off their usual price, they’ve gotten five-star reviews for their fit, feel and durability.

Gucci 55mm Polarized Rectangular Sunglasses ($299.90, originally $450; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Gucci 55mm Polarized Rectangular Sunglasses

About as timeless as it gets with a pair of shades, these Italian-made acetate Gucci sunnies have full-coverage UV lenses and sleek styling.

Adidas Ultraboost DNA Running Shoe ($119, originally $180; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Adidas Ultraboost DNA Running Shoe

Ultraboosts are the shoe that made this writer like running again, thanks to their springy, bouncy, super-cushioned feel that provides great traction on a range of surfaces, from wet sidewalks to cobblestone lanes. At $60 off, now’s the time to give them a go.

Theory Amir Reversible Bomber Jacket ($249; originally $425; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Theory Amir Reversible Bomber Jacket

Theory’s been turning out minimalist, high-quality pieces for years now, and this take on the classic bomber flips from a go-with-anything black to an on-point navy for contrasting colors. At about 60% off, two jackets in one is a straight-up bargain splurge.

Vince Franklin Water Resistant Slip-On Sneaker ($159.90, originally $250; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Vince Franklin Water Resistant Slip-On Sneaker

There aren’t a lot of options for rain-appropriate shoes that aren’t boots (especially for guys), but these sneaker-look slides from Vince are changing the game — and go great with cuffed chinos for work or shorts for a weekend of errands and kid playdates.

Beauty products

Pure Silk White Queen Pillowcase Duo ($125, $178 value; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Pure Silk White Queen Pillowcase Duo

For anyone with damaged or bleached hair, silk pillowcases are way more forgiving and help protect against breakage while you’re catching your zzzs. If you swear by your blow outs and want to keep your strands in line as long as possible, they’ll help cut down on bed head too.

Bio Ionic 10x Pro Ultralight Speed Dryer ($199, originally $295; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Bio Ionic 10x Pro Ultralight Speed Dryer

At less than one pound, this hair dryer is great for those of us who have a lot of hair to get through in the limited morning hours: The company says it’ll dry your hair in 10 minutes, and the motor in it is designed to last a decade, so it’s a buy-once-use-for-ages kind of thing. And at $100 off, that’s not too shabby.

Dr. Barbara Sturm Anti-Aging Renewal Set ($279, $455 value; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Dr. Barbara Sturm Anti-Aging Renewal Set

This German skincare brand is much-loved in its home country (and across the Atlantic!) for its effective formulas, and this starter kit is the perfect way to get to know the brand at about $175 off the normal value of this quartet: It comes with a full-size Super Anti-Aging serum that helps with inflammation and moisture; travel sizes of the line’s cleanser and 24-hour face cream formulated to make you glow; and a packet of the Anti-Anging Face Cream that’s the perfect tester size for overnights and weekends away.

Sunday Riley Good Genes Home & Away Set ($114, $184 value; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Sunday Riley Good Genes Home & Away Set

Two bottles of Good Genes anti-aging treatment, a flagship product of cult-favorite skincare brand Sunday Riley, come in this value set. One’s for your beauty cabinet at home; the other is sized for taking in your TSA-sized clear bag for your summer vacation.

PMD Pro Clean Rose Quartz Facial Cleansing Device ($118, originally $179; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom PMD Pro Clean Rose Quartz Facial Cleansing Device

PMD’s cleansing devices are the next best thing to a scrub-down at the spa, and this one is designed for your self-care facial routine. It boasts four cleaning modes providing up to 7,000 vibrations per minute and a special Pro-model-only feature called Active Warmth, a warming boost that helps you get the products you use deep into your pores for greater efficacy.

Tom Ford Black Orchid Parfum Set ($150, $225 value; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Tom Ford Black Orchid Parfum Set

This two-pack of the designer’s debut fragrance, still his most iconic (so far, anyway), contains a sophisticated golden bottle for at home and a mini-version for on the go. The parfum formula, modified over the years only for more potency, ensures lingering notes of black plum and ylang-ylang with golden rum.

For more great Nordstrom deals, check out CNN Coupons.