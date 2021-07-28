If you’re an animal lover, odds are you want the best for your pets — but what about the animal sources that help to nourish your furry companions? Yes, most premium pet food brands promise quality and high nutritional value, but their global responsibilities often end there; they don’t necessarily protect the environment or promise a humane, well-lived life to animal-based food sources. That’s where Open Farm differs from every other healthy pet food company out there.
Open Farm raises the bar to deliver the most nutritious, sustainable pet food, all while helping the modern pet parent stick to their values and their budget. (It’s a revolutionary approach to supply chain that they call “the virtuous cycle.”) The brand guarantees that 100% of its animal protein is compliant with strict animal farm welfare standards, as outlined by the Certified Humane Global Animal Partnership® and Ocean Wise Seafood®. In other words, the beef is grass-fed and lives a happy, free-roaming life; the lamb is pasture-raised and fed a wholesome diet; and the salmon is wild-caught and always sustainable. None of the food sources receive preventative antibiotics or growth hormones, and most of the recipes are cooked at low temperatures to preserve the nutritional value.
Sound too good to be true? You can actually double-check your specific batch; there’s a unique code stamped onto the back of every recipe, and when you enter it here, you can trace the origin of each ingredient. (That also includes plant-based ingredients, such as minimally processed, non-GMO pumpkin, apple and coconut oil.)
This company takes responsibility for more than its ingredients, though. It’s also conscious about the environment. Open Farm has a partnership with Terracycle so you can pack up your empty bags, print out your free label and recycle everything without hassle. The brand has also recently embarked on a 10-year journey to reduce its carbon footprint by lowering greenhouse gas emissions during manufacturing.
Right now you can save 20% off of your first subscription when you use CNN-exclusive code CNNSUB at checkout (valid until Aug. 31). See a few of our favorites below, and save even more when you subscribe.
An upgraded basic
Grass-Fed Beef Dry Dog Food, 4.5 Pounds ($18; openfarmpet.com)
If you’re using a basic, affordable kibble, swap it out for Open Farm’s dry dog food, which is high in protein and worthy of your best friend without breaking the bank. Its ingredients include grass-fed, humanely raised Wagyu beef, non-GMO pumpkin and apple, and superfood coconut oil. (Its ingredients do not include corn, wheat, soy or antibiotics.)
These treats that dogs “go crazy” for
Dehydrated Cod Skins Treats, 2.25 Ounces ($11; openfarmpet.com)
Motivate your best friend to learn some new commands, or treat them just for being so darn cute — all while prioritizing their health. These cod skins treats are a sustainably sourced crowd favorite; their unique, crunchy texture has earned them hundreds of 5-star reviews from pet parents who say, “My pup goes crazy for this treat.” (They’re also free from grains, glycerine and gluten.)
For the picky pet
Harvest Chicken Gently Cooked Recipe, 8 Pounds ($80; openfarmpet.com)
When feeding time is often a headache, opt for something from Open Farm’s Gently Cooked selection. This chicken recipe starts with 100% human-grade ingredients (like antibiotic-free chicken, leafy greens, pumpkin and coconut oil) and cooks them at the lowest possible temperatures to preserve taste and nutritional value. The result? Food that’s virtually irresistible — even to picky pets.
If your dog has allergies
New Zealand Venison Dry Dog Food, 4.5 Pounds ($30; openfarmpet.com)
For the pup with allergies or sensitivities, look no further than this dry dog food. The main ingredient is pasture-raised venison, which is free from antibiotics and hormones, but it also includes non-GMO pumpkin, apple and coconut oil. Since it skips the corn, wheat and soy, one reviewer whose “dog is allergic to most proteins” writes, “I am very pleased and highly recommend this product.”