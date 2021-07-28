The kitchen should be a place of possibility — a room that inspires passion and creativity — but not everyone has an endless budget to spend on the tools they’ll need to achieve that. Luckily, there are some brilliant ways to save on high-end appliances, and KitchenAid offers one of the lesser known but best: a Certified Countertop Refurbished Program so your appliances perform like new but cost way less.
While “refurbished” means different things to different companies, KitchenAid’s process is actually really thorough: First, the brand starts with lightly used or totally unused countertop products. They’re then assigned to a technician who inspects, tests and repairs these appliances by hand. Any surface damage is fixed or minimized, so you can feel confident displaying your new gadget on your countertop, and then it’s carefully repackaged with all of the parts, accessories and manuals you’ll need for it.
Last but definitely not least, for your peace of mind, every KitchenAid certified refurbished item comes with a six-month limited warranty, the right to a free 30-day return and continued customer support. In other words, you’ve got nothing to lose, except maybe the higher price tag.
So what kinds of KitchenAid favorites can you find for less? The better question is: What can’t you find? Its refurbished selection includes food processors, high-performance blenders, kettles, coffee makers, toasters, grinders, slow cookers, pasta rollers, ice cream makers and hand mixers — and yes, its cult-favorite stand mixer is also available in refurbished form.
Refurbished Professional 600™ Series 6 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer ($349.99 refurbished, $529.99 new; kitchenaid.com)
Typically, this versatile, 6-quart mixer costs $530 new, but when you opt for the refurbished version, you save about $180. Despite the savings, it can still mix, knead and whip with unbelievably impressive power, and it works with all the additional attachments you’ll need to grind meat, make pasta and more. It’s also offered in 10 gorgeous colors, and according to the 4.6-star rating from over 1,200 reviewers, it’s easy to forget that it’s not brand new:
“I work in an electronics repair/refurb facility, so I KNOW refurbs, and let me just say, the complete KitchenAid experience, from purchase to product setup, was done perfectly!” one reviewer writes.
“Game changer,” another raves. “It looks and acts like it is brand new. I even got the color I wanted. I can’t stop making things.”
So if you’re looking to equip your kitchen with high-end tools but avoid the high-end price tag, you’ve got options. Check out KitchenAid’s Certified Refurbished program to save hundreds on the countertop KitchenAid appliances you’ve always wanted.