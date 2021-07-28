Today, you’ll find a deal on our favorite liquid eyeliner, discounted Leesa mattresses and savings on power tools from The Home Depot. All that and more below.
Nordstrom Anniversary Sale
Nordstrom’s famed Anniversary Sale is finally open to all shoppers. The event features huge discounts on thousands of designer styles for men, women, kids and your home. Browse through all the department store deals if time isn’t a factor, or filter by your favorite brands, including some of your favorites like The North Face, Free People, Ugg, Madewell, Levi’s and much more. Just be sure to buy your favorites soon; the best stuff has been known to sell out, and the deals will only last through August 8.
Rocketbook Notebook Bundles (starting at $24.99; woot.com)
Thanks to this Woot! deal, you can get the last notebook you’ll ever need at an ultra-low price. Rocketbook is the pinnacle of reusable notebooks, and you can snag one for as low as $24.99.
With Rocketbook, you can ensure your ideas live on forever in the cloud. Save your handwritten notes to Google Drive, Dropbox, Evernote, OneNote, Slack, iCloud, email and more using the free Rocketbook app. Plus, AI technology allows you to use Rocketbook’s smart titles, smart search and email transcription to organize your notes more easily. As you write, be sure to allow 15 seconds for the ink from any pen, marker or highlighter to bond to Rocketbook’s pages. Then, when all the pages are filled, simply wipe clean with a damp cloth, and start from scratch.
Leesa
Sleep well and save at Leesa’s Back to School Sale, happening now. You can score 15% off mattresses and sleep bundles, with prices starting at just $679. Leesa has a mattress to suit every sleeper’s preferences, from all-foam to foam and spring hybrid mattresses, not to mention free no-contact delivery on all orders.
Power Tools at The Home Depot
Still thinking of starting that new DIY project? Have a project you never seemed to finish? Take this sale on power tools as a sign that it’s time to get back in it. The Home Depot is currently discounting a variety of power tool sets and accessories from brands like Milwaukee, Ryobi and Rigid up to $100 off. Prices start at $79.97, but the deal is for today only, so act quickly if this sale is calling to you.
Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner, 2 Pack ($32, originally $40; nordstrom.com)
The eyes have it with this sale on our pick for best liquid eyeliner: Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner. Thanks to Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale, you can pick up two tubes today for $32 — a $40 value. This liner is incredibly adept at making a precise wing, and as its name claims, it really does stay put all day long.
More deals to shop
- Yes, Apple Watches are totally worth the hype, and now you can get a Series 3, 4 or 5 on sale at Woot! and starting at $169.99.
- Vineyard Vines is currently marking down hundreds of new styles up to 50% off in its Whale of a Sale, live now.
- Yoga mats featuring signature art prints are on sale for $33, down from $55, at Society6.
- Select styles from Under Armour’s sweat-wicking Tac collection are now as low as $16.99 on Woot!.
- Save up to $20 on gift cards to Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic or Athleta which you can redeem later for the full value of the card, now at Best Buy.
- Upgrade your at-home security system now that Eufy security products are up to 37% off on Amazon.
- Need to print out shipping labels from home? Snag a label printer from Thermal, now up to 52% off on Amazon.
- If you’re craving snacks from around the world, you’re in luck because the Try Treats subscription box is now $11.25 for your first box on Amazon.
- Get a better night’s sleep now that the Adaptive Sound Technologies Lectrofan — a white noise machine with a variety of settings to choose from — is $31.17, down from $49.95, on Amazon.
- Save up to 50% on men’s and women’s polos, hoodies and more during Lacoste’s Semi Annual Sale happening now.
Deals you may have missed
Apple Magsafe Charger ($29.99, originally $39.99; woot.com)
If you still haven’t hopped on the magnetic charging wagon, take this as a sign to get on. Woot! is now offering 25% off the Apple MagSafe Charger, which allows you to fuel your smartphone’s battery more quickly and wirelessly. The iPhone 8, as well as all later models and AirPods with wireless charging cases are compatible with this charger, but only the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro can magnetically align with the charger. Save yourself the time and aggravation of finding a charger specifically for your phone model by taking advantage of this deal, but act quickly while supplies last.
DreamSky Portable Digital Alarm Clock ($16.14, originally $22.99; amazon.com)
Wake up and save on our runner-up for best alarm clock, the DreamSky Portable Digital Alarm Clock, back down to its all-time low price. We loved this clock for its simplicity; it doesn’t have any superfluous bells and whistles to get in the way of your seamless wake-up call in the form of a loud (but not too loud) beep.
Apple iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max (starting at $479.99; woot.com)
In need of a new iPhone? Woot! has some new, unlocked iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max models up for grabs for as low as $479.99 for one day only. Choose from green, black, gold, silver and more colorways, and select how much storage you need: 64GB, 128GB, 256GB or 512GB. The phones themselves include a variety of features you’ve come to expect from Apple’s ubiquitous device, including a Super Retina XDR display and ultrawide, wide and telephoto cameras. Read our full review of the 11 Pro here for more details.
Liforme Original Yoga Mat ($127.45, originally $149.95; amazon.com)
Looking to take up yoga? Our pick for best yoga mat for beginners, the Liforme Original Yoga Mat, is down to the lowest price we’ve seen so far this year. In our full review, we called the Liforme “the Rolls-Royce of yoga mats” and were impressed by its sleek look, ample size and helpful alignment markers. Read more about it here.
Logitech StreamCam ($149.99, originally $169.99; amazon.com)
Our pick for best webcam for streaming, the Logitech Stream Cam captures video at 1080p resolution and 60 frames per second, offering more smoothness and detail. We loved how true-to-life the video capture was, and how the camera featured some of the best autofocus we’ve seen in a webcam, making it a must-have for Twitch streamers or YouTube gamers alike. You can get it now for $149.99, down from $169.99, on Amazon — the lowest price we’ve seen in months.
Refurbished Dyson V11 Animal Cordless Vacuum ($329.99, originally $499.99; walmart.com)
Now’s your chance to snag a Dyson at a discount. Right now Walmart is marking down a refurbished Dyson V11 Animal Cordless Vacuum to $329.99 — a rare deal on a newer model. Of course, the most exciting feature here is that this vac is cord-free. Simply charge up and move about your home without restriction for up to 60 minutes of fade-free power, thanks to an instant-release trigger that engages the battery while you’re cleaning but lets it rest when you’re just moving from one room to the next.
And as with other Dysons, this model features whole-machine HEPA filtration to trap allergens and expel cleaner air, and deep cleans with a powerful motor inside the brush bar that drives nylon bristles deep into carpets to remove ground-in dirt and dander. Plus, utilize three power modes to tackle any cleanup on any floor type. And finally, enjoy Dyson’s six-month warranty on your purchase.
Sony A8H 55-Inch Bravia OLED 4K Ultra HD Smart TV ($1,299.99, originally $1,899.99; amazon.com)
Our pick for best luxury TV is down to its lowest price ever on Amazon today. At $700 off, the Sony A8H 55-inch TV delivers vibrant colors and a superbly detailed picture, thanks to its OLED capabilities and 4K resolution. Read more about why it’s our favorite here, and check out our full review here.
Mirror ($1,345, originally $1,495; mirror.co)
If you’re looking to up your at-home workout game, consider investing in Mirror, a giant reflective screen (that looks suspiciously like a stylish full-length floor mirror) that streams thousands of workouts to you via a $39 monthly subscription. The Mirror normally retails for $1,495, but right now you can snag one for $150 off, plus free shipping (a total value of $400 off) with code JULY400. Read more about Mirror in our full review here, and be sure to take advantage of this offer soon; it only lasts through the end of the month.
T-fal Ultimate Hard Anodized Nonstick Fry Pan With Lid ($33.99, originally $55.95; amazon.com)
Amazon has cooked up a price drop on our favorite nonstick pan. The T-fal Ultimate Hard Anodized Nonstick Fry Pan With Lid is down to $33.99, and it’s the one pan you’ll want on hand for all your basic cooking needs. Thanks to its significant depth, the T-fal can handle everything from frying up eggs to prepping rice and stews.
The beloved bidet brand Tushy is celebrating Christmas in July with a Hole-iday Sale (heh), running from today until July 31. Right now you can get the Tushy Classic 3.0, a personal favorite of ours, for $99, down from $129, and the Tushy Spa 3.0 featuring temperature adjustments for $119, originally $149. If you’re ready to go all in with the Tushy experience, the Tushy System, featuring the Tushy ottoman, bidet, toilet cleaning brush and stand with tissues, is now $249, down from $306. You’ll also get $15 off when you spend $100, $30 off when you spend $150 and $50 off when you spend $200.
Apple AirPods Pro ($189.99, originally $249.99; amazon.com)
Our — and really, everyone’s — favorite true wireless earbuds are back down to a great price at Amazon. Right now you can score your very own pair of AirPods Pro — complete with wireless charging case, active noise cancellation, transparency mode, adaptive EQ and all the other features you know and love — for just $189.99. Rest assured, the buds have been sanitized and tested to be in full working condition. Just be sure to shop before they sell out.
Cricut Explore Air 2 ($169, originally $227; amazon.com)
Crafters, rejoice! The cult-favorite Cricut Explore Air 2 cutting machine is back down to its lowest price ever of $169. This handy tool makes all your projects a breeze with the ability to cut more than 100 different types of materials including vinyl, cardstock, faux leather, adhesive foils, specialty paper, poster board and more. Plus, it comes with a Cricut Premium Fine Point Blade and Housing, a Cricut 12-inch-by-12-inch Light Grip Adhesive Cutting Mat, a Cricut Black Fine Point Pen, access to Cricut’s design software Design Space and a two-week free trial of Cricut Access.
Whether you’re looking for activewear to sport during winter workouts or athleisure to wear during the rest of your day, you can find quality pieces from Athleta. And now all sale items on the site are up to 60% off for the brand’s Semi Annual Sale, no code needed. It’s all the motivation you need to stock up on leggings, sports bras, sweatshirts and more — including a pack of face masks.
