Bangkok (CNN) Thai citizens seeking Covid-19 treatment in Bangkok are being returned to their hometowns by train, in an effort to alleviate the burden on the capital's medical system.

Thailand is struggling to contain its worst Covid-19 wave of the pandemic, with hospitals in Bangkok becoming overwhelmed by a surge in cases and demand for beds greatly outstripping capacity.

On Tuesday, a train carrying 135 migrant workers with mild or no Covid symptoms left Bangkok for the country's northeastern provinces, Thailand's Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said in a Facebook post. The train was set to drop patients off in seven provinces, where they will be picked up by a team of doctors and nurses, and sent for isolation and treatment.

"There should be no fear of the spread of Covid-19 since we have a good system from the beginning taking them from their accommodation to their destinations," Anutin said. "You should be confident it will be a 'sealed route'."

A Covid-19 patient boards a train at Rangsit station on the outskirts of Bangkok to head to her hometown on July 27.

On Wednesday, the Southeast Asian nation reported 16,533 Covid-19 cases -- its highest single-day number of new infections -- and 133 new deaths, according to the country's Covid task force CCSA. In total, there have been 543,361 confirmed infections and 4,397 fatalities from the virus, the CCSA said.

