Tanzania's President gets coronavirus vaccine live on TV, reversing country's year-long policy of Covid denial

(CNN) Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan on Wednesday launched the country's Covid-19 vaccination campaign after receiving just over a million Johnson & Johnson shots donated by the United States through the COVAX scheme.

President Hassan was the first to receive the vaccine on live television and reassured the country that the shots are safe.

"I'm a mother of four, a grandmother of several grandchildren, and a wife, but most of all I'm the President and Commander in Chief. I wouldn't put myself in danger knowing that I have all these responsibilities as the shepherd of the nation," she said during a ceremony at State House in the city of Dar es Salaam.

The country's Prime Minister, several ministers as well as prominent religious leaders were also vaccinated from the 1,058,400 doses received.

