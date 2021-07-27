Hidilyn Diaz wins Philippines' first Olympic gold medal with weightlifting

(CNN) Weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz made history Monday becoming the first athlete from the Philippines to win gold at the Olympics.

The 30-year-old set an Olympic record , lifting a combined weight of 224 kilograms, to clinch the top spot in the women's 55-kg class in Tokyo.

Diaz burst into tears and embraced her coaches after completing the record-breaking lift. She was seen clutching her medal and pointing to the Philippines flag on her jersey while stood on the podium.

Philippines Presidential spokesperson, Harry Roque, congratulated Diaz for "bringing pride and glory" to the island nation in a statement posted to Twitter on Monday. "The entire Filipino nation is proud of you," he said.

Prior to Diaz's gold, the South East Asian nation of roughly 108 million had claimed just 10 Olympic medals -- 3 silvers and 7 bronzes.

