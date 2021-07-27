At least two dead and four injured after an acetic acid leak at a facility near La Porte, Texas

(CNN) At least two people are dead and four others injured after an acetic acid leak at the LyondellBasell facility near La Porte, Texas, officials said Tuesday.

"The leak has been isolated, and air monitoring at the facility perimeter indicates no offsite impact. There is no shelter in place or other protective actions being recommended at this time. Emergency officials are working to gather information on potential injuries," the La Porte Office of Emergency Management said in a tweet

"Right now we can confirm two fatalities," Harris County Fire Marshal's Office spokeswoman Rachel K. Neutzler tells CNN.

At least four people sustained burns, according to a statement from LyondellBasell, provided to CNN by La Porte's public information officer Lee Woodward.

The statement said there was "an acetic acid leak" at the facility.

