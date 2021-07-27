South Carolina man sentenced to life in the murder of 21-year-old college student

(CNN) A man was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday after a jury convicted him of murder in the 2019 killing of a South Carolina college student.

Nathaniel Rowland, 27, was also found guilty of kidnapping and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in the killing of Samantha Josephson, a University of South Carolina student.

The 21-year-old USC student had mistakenly gotten into a car Rowland was driving in Columbia, South Carolina, thinking it was an Uber ride she had requested on March 29, 2019, authorities said. Her body was found with multiple sharp force injuries 14 hours later in a field about 90 miles away.

Rowland was arrested the following day after police spotted him in a car that matched the description seen in surveillance video.

During the sentencing hearing on Tuesday, Josephson's family asked Circuit Court Judge Clifton Newman to sentence Rowland to life in prison and expressed the pain they have had to endure.

