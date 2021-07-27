A man was arrested and charged in connection with three alleged hate crimes that took place over the course of about five weeks, New York police said.

CNN —

The New York City Police Department arrested and charged a man Tuesday in connection with three anti-Muslim incidents in Queens.

Naved Durrni, 30, faces charges of assault as a hate crime, menacing as a hate crime, criminal possession of a weapon and two counts of aggravated harassment, according to the NYPD.

It is not clear if Durrni has representation. CNN was unable to locate an attorney for him and has reached out to The Legal Aid Society to see if it is representing him, but has not heard back yet

The hate crimes took place over the course of about five weeks, according to the NYPD.

On June 20, an individual allegedly followed a 31-year-old man and 24-year-old woman in Queens and made anti-Muslim statements before punching the man in the back and pulling on the woman’s hijab and punching her in the arm, police said. Both victims refused medical attention, police said.

An hour after that incident, police said the individual allegedly followed a 64-year-old man and a 56-year-old woman in Queens and made anti-Muslim statements before punching the woman in the face and head several times before leaving the scene. The woman had a fractured nose, and cuts to her head and face and was taken a local hospital for treatment, police said.

The third incident took place on July 25 when an individual allegedly followed a 38-year-old woman and pulled out a knife before threatening her and making anti-Muslim statements, police said. The individual fled the scene after the incident, police said.

Durrni is charged with three counts of aggravated harassment and one count of hate crime assault in relation to the June 20 incidents, according to police. He is charged with criminal possession of a weapon, hate crime menacing, and aggravated harassment as a hate crime in connection with the July 25 incident.