Group backed by LeBron James launches a campaign focused on criminal justice reform

(CNN) The political organization cofounded by NBA superstar LeBron James launched a new campaign Monday to promote voting rights and criminal justice reform.

The campaign, "Protect Our People," is being spearheaded by James' More Than a Vote, a voting rights organization; and Uninterrupted, an athlete empowerment brand.

"We can't lose the momentum of last summer," reads a tweet from Uninterrupted. "We need real solutions to stop police brutality."

This campaign comes on the heels of another that the group started in March named "Protect Our Power," which focuses on fighting voter suppression across the country. More Than A Vote was formed last year after the killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor to leverage the collective voices of athletes in the fight against systemic racism, reads the organization's press release.

"More Than A Vote is stepping up its criminal justice reform work because 2020 proved that when athletes speak out about the issues that matter to them, people listen," spokesman Michael Tyler said in a press release. "The Protect Our People campaign will replicate the successful model of harnessing athlete activism in electoral politics and apply it to the ongoing fight to move public opinion and change criminal justice policies that regularly victimize Black communities."