Atlanta-area spa shooter pleads guilty to four of eight killings

(CNN) The man accused of fatally shooting eight people at three Atlanta-area spas in March pleaded guilty Tuesday to four of the killings.

Robert Aaron Long was charged with murder in both Fulton and Cherokee counties in connection with the March 16 killings.

Cherokee County District Attorney Shannon Wallace told a judge Tuesday that Long wished to plead guilty.

The district attorney is recommending a life sentence, but the ultimate decision is up to the judge in the case.

Long faced 23 counts in the killings at Youngs Asian Massage near Acworth in the outskirts of Atlanta. Five people were shot, four fatally -- Ashley Yaun, 33; Paul Andre Michels, 54; Xiaojie Tan, 49; and Daoyou Feng, 44, died from their injuries.

Read More