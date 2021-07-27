An Atlanta police officer and sergeant were removed from duty after video surfaced showing a woman being kicked in the head

(CNN) An officer and a sergeant with the Atlanta Police Department have been relieved of duty after a video surfaced on social media allegedly showing the sergeant kicking a woman in the head, authorities said Monday.

"On July 26, 2021, Chief Bryant and commanders within the Atlanta Police Department became aware of a video, posted on social media, showing an Atlanta Police sergeant kicking a woman in her head," the statement said. "Upon reviewing the video, the actions of the sergeant appear to be unacceptable and we are also concerned with the apparent lack of reaction from another officer present during the incident."

"The decision was made to immediately relieve both employees from duty, with the sergeant placed on unpaid suspension and the officer placed on administrative assignment," the statement added.

The officer and sergeant involved have not been named and the woman involved has not been identified.

Read More