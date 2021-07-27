Welcome the smarter annual cicada to the US

(CNN) If you thought we were done seeing -- and hearing -- cicadas in the United States, think again!

Kritsky, who has been studying cicadas for 45 years, is the dean of behavioral and natural sciences at Mount St. Joseph University in Cincinnati.

Here are five things you need to know about these green, screaming cicadas.

Green and brown, here they are

When people think of cicadas, they often think about the black-bodied, red-eyed variety that descend in droves. Those orange-winged insects are the periodical cicadas everyone was talking about in the news earlier this year.

This is a periodical cicada. This is probably what you think of when someone says cicada.

The cicadas that come out annually are a different species with different traits. It's easy to tell the two types of cicadas apart, even with their various species.

The annual cicadas are green, brown and black, with green eyes. They can be 2 to 2.5 inches (5.1 to 6.4 centimeters) long, which is a bit larger than their periodical friends.

There are 163 species of annual cicadas that live in the United States and can be seen in the lower 48 states, Kritsky said. There are seven species of US periodical cicadas, he said.

Cicadas make their homes all over the globe, with nearly 3,400 species of cicadas worldwide.

They like to scream

It's hard to find an annual cicada once you hear one singing its buzzy, screaming tune.

Kritsky heard the song of annual cicadas recently in Cincinnati and even with his trained eye, he said it took a few minutes to spot who was singing. c

"If you approach a tree that's screaming, the cicada may stop singing because while they're singing, they're going to be vulnerable for bird predation," he said. "So, a lot of times they'll quiet down, shut up if you get too close, or if a predator approaches."

Their singing is like a loud, buzzing sound that peters off when the insect loses steam, Kritsky explained while he played various clips over the phone.

The hieroglyphic cicada has a raspy, buzzy song it sings that sometimes sounds like an electric saw in a singsongy way. Listen to the annual cicada on Cicadamania.com , which is a cicada website that many researchers contribute to.

The Magicicada septendecim, a type of periodical cicada, makes a totally different type of sound. It makes a loud, shushing sound that is reminiscent of what a flying saucer would sound like in a "1950s B science fiction movie," Kritsky said. ( Click the song type court II , and you won't be disappointed.)

They are called dog-day cicadas

These cicadas get one of their nicknames from crooning away in the hot summer months.

"The dog-day cicadas come