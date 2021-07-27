5 ways to get your kids to wear masks

By Matt Villano, CNN

Updated 2:39 PM ET, Tue July 27, 2021

China: Children wearing face masks prepare to board a train at Nanjing Railway Station before the three-day Dragon Boat Festival holiday on June 24, 2020.
China: Children wearing face masks prepare to board a train at Nanjing Railway Station before the three-day Dragon Boat Festival holiday on June 24, 2020.
South Africa: A woman and her child wear face masks to protect themselves against the pandemic in Johannesburg, South Africa, on March 26.
South Africa: A woman and her child wear face masks to protect themselves against the pandemic in Johannesburg, South Africa, on March 26.
Spain: A child plays with his father outside while wearing face masks as a precaution against Covid-19, following the end of a 48-day quarantine.
Spain: A child plays with his father outside while wearing face masks as a precaution against Covid-19, following the end of a 48-day quarantine.
India: A boy and a man wear face masks while riding with their family on a motorbike in Amritsar on July 8.
India: A boy and a man wear face masks while riding with their family on a motorbike in Amritsar on July 8.
Australia: Kids wear face masks at Adelaide's Victoria Square demonstrate in support of the Black Lives Matter movement and against Aboriginal Australian deaths in custody.
Australia: Kids wear face masks at Adelaide's Victoria Square demonstrate in support of the Black Lives Matter movement and against Aboriginal Australian deaths in custody.
Brazil: A mother holds her daughter while a nurse wearing a protective mask and shield gives the child a flu vaccine.
Brazil: A mother holds her daughter while a nurse wearing a protective mask and shield gives the child a flu vaccine.
Peru: A woman walks with her daughter, both wearing face masks, in a street in Lima, Peru, on May 18.
Peru: A woman walks with her daughter, both wearing face masks, in a street in Lima, Peru, on May 18.
France: Pupils wearing fabric masks listen to their teacher as they respect social distancing on June 2 in Beaucamps-Ligny, near Lille. Secondary schools in Hauts de France were gradually reopening after pandemic restrictions were lifted.
France: Pupils wearing fabric masks listen to their teacher as they respect social distancing on June 2 in Beaucamps-Ligny, near Lille. Secondary schools in Hauts de France were gradually reopening after pandemic restrictions were lifted.
United States: A child wearing a mask and gloves rides a scooter on June 27 in New York City.
United States: A child wearing a mask and gloves rides a scooter on June 27 in New York City.
Kenya: Members of local organizations led by Gerald Anderson (left) visited families in Nairobi's Mathare slums to donate face masks and food.
Kenya: Members of local organizations led by Gerald Anderson (left) visited families in Nairobi's Mathare slums to donate face masks and food.
Canada: A family wear face masks as they walk in Richmond Hill, Ontario, on May 16.
Canada: A family wear face masks as they walk in Richmond Hill, Ontario, on May 16.
(CNN)Add it to your fall 2021 back to school shopping list: Buy more masks.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to recommend that everyone in K-12 schools wear a mask, regardless of their vaccination status, as it updates its masking guidelines in response to the more transmissible Delta variant, according to an administration health official.
We know that little humans pull and tug at the masks constantly, and kids don't just stop there. They let the tops fall beneath their noses and sometimes even yank the things down below their mouths, just because they can.
    Despite all these protests from children in countries where face coverings aren't already part of the culture, masks are a must this fall, according to the CDC.
      The CDC has already recommended that all kids over the age of 2 wear face coverings in indoor public places to help reduce the spread of Covid-19.
        That means that now is the time to get kids back on board with the reality of masks in schools. We know kids around the world who already know how to wear masks — it's simply part of their routine when they leave the house.
        How do you get your child there? We've asked doctors, psychologists and parents for their best strategies for getting little ones to wear face coverings and keep them on. Here are their top five suggestions.

          Know your child

          A mother in Brazil holds her daughter while a nurse gives her a flu vaccine.