CNN —

We get to test hundreds of products here at CNN Underscored, from e-readers and video doorbells to blenders and standing desks. And now we want to share our favorite tried and tested products with you, our valued reader.

As the summer temperatures continue to rise, its a priority to keep your drinks and snacks cool. Whether you’re making plans for a road trip or looking forward to a weekend getaway, a Yeti Cooler is the perfect tool to hold all your favorite treats. Our editors have reviewed, and loved, an array of Yeti products from luggage to water bottles and now it’s your chance to get a taste of what the Yeti brand has to offer. For July’s Underscored Faves Sweepstakes, we’re giving away a Yeti Tundra Haul Portable Wheeled Cooler. Known for its toughness and insulation power, this cooler has been expert-approved and recommended to accommodate an array of your summer needs.

If you want to keep the rest of your summer get-togethers fully chilled with the Yeti Tundra Cooler, you can win by following the steps below to enter before midnight on July 31, and make sure to follow @CNNUnderscored on Instagram for more product reviews and recommendations, including your chance to win more of our favorite editor-approved products.

—

Here’s how to enter

Starting at 12 p.m. EST on July 27, follow these steps to enter before July 31:

On Instagram:

Follow @cnnunderscored (if you don’t already) Like this post Tag three friends who love product reviews and should be following @cnnunderscored

The winner will be selected on or around August 2, 2021. Check out the official rules here, and good luck!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY – VOID WHERE PROHIBITED – SEE OFFICIAL RULES http://bit.ly/sweepsst.

(This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with, Instagram or Facebook. Open to US residents ages 18+. Sweepstakes will close at 11:59 p.m. EST on July 31, 2021. A winner will be selected on or around August 2, 2021, and contacted by 11:59 p.m. EST on August 4, 2021.)