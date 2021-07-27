CNN —

Today, you’ll find a deal on our runner up for best alarm clock, a discounted Apple MagSafe Charger and savings on gardening products. All that and more below.

Refurbished Ninja Foodi Indoor Grill ($119.99, originally $149.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Refurbished Ninja Foodi Indoor Grill

For when grilling outdoors isn’t really an option, bring the barbecue inside with this refurbished Ninja Foodi Smart XL 6-in-1 Indoor Grill, now down to $119.99 for one day only. But that’s not all this MVP kitchen device can do; it’s also an air fryer that can air crisp, bake, roast, broil and dehydrate. And with backing from Amazon’s 90-day Renewed Guarantee, you can rest assured that it will work like new.

Apple Magsafe Charger ($29.99, originally $39.99; woot.com)

Apple Magsafe Charger

If you still haven’t hopped on the magnetic charging wagon, take this as a sign to get on. Woot! is now offering 25% off on the Apple MagSafe Charger, which allows you to fuel your smartphone’s battery more quickly and wirelessly. The iPhone 8, as well as all later models and AirPods with wireless charging cases are compatible with this charger, but only the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro can magnetically align with the charger. Save yourself the time and aggravation of finding a charger specifically for your phone model by taking advantage of this deal, but act quickly while supplies last.

Aerogarden Farm 24 XL ($649.99, originally $899.99; bestbuy.com)

Best Buy Aerogarden Farm 24 XL

Who says you need a huge yard to start your own garden? With Best Buy’s one-day deal on an Aerogarden Farm XL Indoor Garden, you can get growing in your own home for as low as $649.99 — that’s about $10 away from the lowest price we’ve seen for this smart hydroponic growing system. All of the gardens’ features can be managed via the control panel on the device or mobile app, so you hardly have to lift a finger. Plus, the kit comes with seeds so you can plant your crops ASAP.

DreamSky Portable Digital Alarm Clock ($16.14, originally $22.99; amazon.com)

Amazon DreamSky Portable Digital Alarm Clock

Wake up and save on our runner up for best alarm clock, the DreamSky Portable Digital Alarm Clock, back down to its all-time low price. We loved this clock for its simplicity; it doesn’t have any superfluous bells and whistles to get in the way of your seamless wake-up call in the form of a loud (but not too loud) beep.

Scotts Gardening Products (starting at $6.39; amazon.com)

Amazon Scotts Gardening Products

If you’ve been meaning to get your garden ready for summer days spent outdoors, look no further than Amazon’s Gold Box, where a few Scotts gardening products are on sale. For one day only, you’ll find discounts on plant food, potting mix and more. So check out all the deals now, and get growing

More deals to shop

Deals you may have missed

Apple iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max (starting at $479.99; woot.com)

Apple iPhone 11 Pro

In need of a new iPhone? Woot! has some new, unlocked iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max models up for grabs for as low as $479.99 for one day only. Choose from green, black, gold, silver and more colorways, and select how much storage you need: 64GB, 128GB, 256GB or 512GB. The phones themselves include a variety of features you’ve come to expect from Apple’s ubiquitous device, including a Super Retina XDR display and ultrawide, wide and telephoto cameras. Read our full review of the 11 Pro here for more details.

Liforme Original Yoga Mat ($127.45, originally $149.95; amazon.com)

Liforme Liforme Original Yoga Mat

Looking to take up yoga? Our pick for best yoga mat for beginners, the Liforme Original Yoga Mat, is down to the lowest price we’ve seen so far this year. In our full review, we called the Liforme “the Rolls-Royce of yoga mats” and were impressed by its sleek look, ample size and helpful alignment markers. Read more about it here.

Logitech StreamCam ($149.99, originally $169.99; amazon.com)

Logitech Logitech StreamCam

Our pick for best webcam for streaming, the Logitech Stream Cam captures video at 1080p resolution and 60 frames per second, offering more smoothness and detail. We loved how true-to-life the video capture was, and how the camera featured some of the best autofocus we’ve seen in a webcam, making it a must-have for Twitch streamers or YouTube gamers alike. You can get it now for $149.99, down from $169.99, on Amazon — the lowest price we’ve seen in months.

Refurbished Dyson V11 Animal Cordless Vacuum ($329.99, originally $499.99; walmart.com)

Walmart Refurbished Dyson V11 Animal Cordless Vacuum

Now’s your chance to snag a Dyson at a discount. Right now Walmart is marking down a refurbished Dyson V11 Animal Cordless Vacuum to $329.99 — a rare deal on a newer model. Of course, the most exciting feature here is that this vac is cord-free. Simply charge up and move about your home without restriction for up to 60 minutes of fade-free power, thanks to an instant-release trigger that engages the battery while you’re cleaning but lets it rest when you’re just moving from one room to the next.

And as with other Dysons, this model features whole-machine HEPA filtration to trap allergens and expel cleaner air, and deep cleans with a powerful motor inside the brush bar that drives nylon bristles deep into carpets to remove ground-in dirt and dander. Plus, utilize three power modes to tackle any cleanup on any floor type. And finally, enjoy Dyson’s six-month warranty on your purchase.

Sony A8H 55-Inch Bravia OLED 4K Ultra HD Smart TV ($1,299.99, originally $1,899.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Sony A8H 55-Inch Bravia OLED 4K Ultra HD Smart TV

Our pick for best luxury TV is down to its lowest price ever on Amazon today. At $700 off, the Sony A8H 55-inch TV delivers vibrant colors and a superbly detailed picture, thanks to its OLED capabilities and 4K resolution. Read more about why it’s our favorite here, and check out our full review here.

Ruggable

Ruggable’s machine-washable rugs are the pinnacle of style and convenience, and starting today you can outfit your entire home in the brand, thanks to this sitewide deal. At the Birthday Sale, take 20% off everything with code CHEERS. There’s everything from contemporary styles to traditional looks up for grabs — even a few doormats are marked down.

Apple Watch Series 6, GPS + Cellular, 40mm ($399, originally $499; amazon.com)

If you’ve had your eye on the new Apple Watch Series 6, you can save on the 40-millimeter GPS + Cellular version right now on Amazon. This model is down to $370 — that’s about $130 off the list price of $499 and the lowest price we’ve seen. But don’t take your time here; even though this item is currently out of stock, when you buy now you’ll be locking in this lower price for when it eventually is ready to ship out.

Mirror ($1,345, originally $1,495; mirror.co)

Mirror Mirror

If you’re looking to up your at-home workout game, consider investing in Mirror, a giant reflective screen (that looks suspiciously like a stylish full-length floor mirror) that streams thousands of workouts to you via a $39 monthly subscription. The Mirror normally retails for $1,495, but right now you can snag one for $150 off, plus free shipping (a total value of $400 off) with code JULY400. Read more about Mirror in our full review here, and be sure to take advantage of this offer soon; it only lasts through the end of the month.

T-fal Ultimate Hard Anodized Nonstick Fry Pan With Lid ($33.99, originally $55.95; amazon.com)

Amazon T-fal Ultimate Hard Anodized Nonstick Fry Pan With Lid

Amazon has cooked up a price drop on our favorite nonstick pan. The T-fal Ultimate Hard Anodized Nonstick Fry Pan With Lid is down to $33.99, and it’s the one pan you’ll want on hand for all your basic cooking needs. Thanks to its significant depth, the T-fal can handle everything from frying up eggs to prepping rice and stews.

Tushy

Tushy Tushy Classic 3.0

The beloved bidet brand Tushy is celebrating Christmas in July with a Hole-iday Sale (heh), running from today until July 31. Right now you can get the Tushy Classic 3.0, a personal favorite of ours, for $99, down from $129, and the Tushy Spa 3.0 featuring temperature adjustments for $119, originally $149. If you’re ready to go all in with the Tushy experience, the Tushy System, featuring the Tushy ottoman, bidet, toilet cleaning brush and stand with tissues, is now $249, down from $306. You’ll also get $15 off when you spend $100, $30 off when you spend $150 and $50 off when you spend $200.

Apple AirPods Pro ($189.99, originally $249.99; amazon.com)

Apple Apple AirPods Pro

Our — and really, everyone’s — favorite true wireless earbuds are back down to a great price at Amazon. Right now you can score your very own pair of AirPods Pro — complete with wireless charging case, active noise cancellation, transparency mode, adaptive EQ and all the other features you know and love — for just $189.99. Rest assured, the buds have been sanitized and tested to be in full working condition. Just be sure to shop before they sell out.

Cricut Explore Air 2 ($169, originally $227; amazon.com)

Amazon Cricut Explore Air 2

Crafters, rejoice! The cult-favorite Cricut Explore Air 2 cutting machine is back down to its lowest price ever of $169. This handy tool makes all your projects a breeze with the ability to cut more than 100 different types of materials including vinyl, cardstock, faux leather, adhesive foils, specialty paper, poster board and more. Plus, it comes with a Cricut Premium Fine Point Blade and Housing, a Cricut 12-inch-by-12-inch Light Grip Adhesive Cutting Mat, a Cricut Black Fine Point Pen, access to Cricut’s design software Design Space and a two-week free trial of Cricut Access.

Athleta

Athleta Athleta

Whether you’re looking for activewear to sport during winter workouts or athleisure to wear during the rest of your day, you can find quality pieces from Athleta. And now all sale items on the site are up to 60% off for the brand’s Semi Annual Sale, no code needed. It’s all the motivation you need to stock up on leggings, sports bras, sweatshirts and more — including a pack of face masks.

