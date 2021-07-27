CNN —

Considering all they do for you, your feet deserve a breather. Cooling your feet also helps regulate body temperature, so summer sandals are a win-win.

Some slides were made for the locker room, while others could walk you from the beach to the country club. We tapped style experts for their favorite pairs of men’s sandals to buy now, along with top-rated picks from our favorite retailers.

Men’s sandals with straps

Suicoke Depa V2 Sandal ($220; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Suicoke Depa V2 Sandal

“Suicoke makes some of the coolest premium sandals out now,” says Nordstrom men’s fashion and editorial director Jian DeLeon. “Our exclusive version of their Depa V2 sandal adds a checkerboard pattern to the durable nylon strap, available in an ‘80s-inspired black and white version, or my personal favorite, a more muted black and charcoal gray.”

Chaco Chillos Slide Sandal ($49.95; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Chaco Chillos Slide Sandal

“The Chaco Chillos not only feature an adjustable strap up top, but the footbed is ergonomically designed to promote a healthy body alignment,” DeLeon says. “And of course, they’re comfortable from the first wear.”

Keen Uneek Sandals ($120; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Keen Uneek Sandals

“A classic sandal that has a cult following among Grateful Dead fans and outdoors-obsessed menswear enthusiasts, the Keen Uneek’s bungee cord upper ensures a custom fit to your foot,” DeLeon says.

Mr P. ​​David Suede and Webbing Sandals ($295; mrporter.com)

Mr. Porter Mr P. ​​David Suede and Webbing Sandals

“The David sandals from Mr P. take inspiration from the Beat Generation, and in particular their time in Morocco,” says Olie Arnold, style director of men’s style destination and retailer Mr Porter. “They are ideal for warm weather and the multi-coloured trims add interest to paired back shorts and smart trousers alike.”

Leather Sandals for men

Birkenstock Arizona Suede Leather ($125; zappos.com)

Birkenstock Birkenstock Arizona Suede Leather

Outlasting trends, the trusted German brand has been outfitting American feet for decades. Birkenstocks remain a staple that combine comfort, utility and style.

Olukai Mea Ola Flip Flop ($120; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Olukai Mea Ola Flip Flop

Hand-stitching and exceptional comfort make Olukai’s leather flip flops a customer favorite.

Grenson Florin Leather Slides ($255; mrporter.com)

Mr. Porter Grenson Florin Leather Slides

“The smooth leather adds a nice touch of sophistication and quality while the chunky profile and lug soles are deceivingly lightweight,” Arnold says of this pair from Grenson Florin.

Water-resistant men’s sandals

Nike Benassi JDI Slides ($25; nike.com)

Nike Nike Benassi JDI Slides

Tried-and-true, Nike’s Benassi slides are perennial favorites for their ease and affordability.

Adidas Adilette Slides ($45; adidas.com)

Adidas Adidas Adilette Slides

Adidas has outfitted generations of men in water-friendly footwear. The nostalgia factor is tough to beat.

Birkenstock Arizona Essentials EVA ($44.95; birkenstock.com)

Birkenstock Birkenstock Arizona Essentials EVA

Comfortable, versatile and indestructible, Birkenstock Arizona EVAs are a beach and poolside must have.

Active men’s sandals

Keen Men’s Evofit ONE Water Sandal ($48.20; amazon.com)

Amazon Keen Men's Evofit ONE Water Sandal

Keen’s Evofit One is a favorite among outdoorsmen for its versatility and comfort, whatever the day has in store.

Chaco Men’s Z1 Classic Sandal ($49.95; amazon.com)

Amazon Chaco Men's Z1 Classic Sandal

Chaco’s Z1 consistently gets high marks from hikers who put them to the test out on the trail.

Hoka One One Ora Recovery Sport Slide ($50; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Hoka One One Ora Recovery Sport Slide

“The Hoka One One Recovery Sport Slide looks like a time machine that came from the future just to make your feet even more comfortable,” DeLeon says of this pair, meant to help runners recover. “Its forward-thinking design has even served as the inspiration for luxurious runway reinterpretations.”

Teva Terra Fi 5 Universal ($100; teva.com)

Teva Teva Terra Fi 5 Universal

Another brand that has held the line on form and function in the face of trends, Teva makes go-to footwear for all variety of outdoor adventures.

Closed-toe men’s sandals

Dockers Men’s Searose Fisherman Sandal ($34.48; amazon.com)

Amazon Dockers Men's Searose Fisherman Sandal

With memory-foam insoles and a relaxed fit, these Dockers are a customer favorite for extraordinary comfort and affordability.

Merrell Hydro Water Resistant Clog ($50; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Merrell Hydro Water Resistant Clog

“Merrell’s Hydro Mocs are what I would call a more grown-up Croc,” DeLeon says. “The sleeker design and fun colors toe the line between dad-inspired style and things dads actually wear.”

Birkenstock Boston Soft Clog ($145; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Birkenstock Boston Soft Clog

“I can’t recommend the Birkenstock Boston enough; I have a ton of pairs myself and wear them everywhere,” DeLeon says. “The closed toe gives them a bit of an elegant touch, but like any Birkenstock, they truly get more comfortable after each wear.”

Men’s designer sandals

Gucci ‘72 Sport Slide ($290; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Gucci '72 Sport Slide

If it’s brand recognition you’re after, Gucci’s signature hues are unmistakable.

Yuketen Sal 1 Leopard-Print Calf Hair Slides ($405; mrporter.com)

Mr. Porter Yuketen Sal 1 Leopard-Print Calf Hair Slides

“Mr Yuki Matsuda of Yuketen is renowned for his skill of blending traditional techniques with forward-thinking design,” Arnold says. “This pair of slides is handcrafted from leopard-print calf-hair, adding a playful flair to the brand’s classic Sal 1 slide.”

Bottega Veneta Leather Slides ($690; mrporter.com)

Mr. Porter Bottega Veneta Leather Slides

“For an elevated take on summer slides, look to Bottega Veneta whose smooth leather slides are refined and versatile enough to wear with everything from shorts to relaxed tailoring,” Arnold says.