Hong Kong (CNN) The first person to be tried under Hong Kong's sweeping national security law faces life in prison after being found guilty on Tuesday of inciting secession and terrorism in a landmark court ruling that is likely to have profound implications for the city's legal system.

Tong Ying-kit, 24, was found guilty of terrorism for crashing his motorcycle into a group of police officers, injuring three, and incitement to commit secession, for carrying a large black banner emblazoned with the popular anti-government protest slogan, "Liberate Hong Kong; revolution of our times."

A three judge panel selected by Hong Kong's leader ruled that Tong's actions constituted a "deliberate challenge against the police" and intended to cause "great harm to society."

As the first trial under the new legislation, which was promulgated by Beijing on June 30 last year, Tong's case is widely seen as a litmus test for how the law will be implemented and interpreted in court in the coming months.

Much of the case had hinged on the judge's interpretation of the protest flag Tong was carrying. On Tuesday, the judges made clear the slogan, a common rallying call during the city's 2019 anti-government, pro democracy demonstrations, was "intended to communicate secessionist meaning" and was "capable of inciting others to commit secession."

