(CNN) As the Covid-19 pandemic swept the globe in early 2020, people around the world found themselves confined to their homes and limited to speaking to friends and loved ones via phone or video chat.

But rather than helping alleviate isolation, this virtual contact was more likely to result in older people feeling lonely, according to the results of a study published Monday.

Researchers from Lancaster University in the United Kingdom and the University of British Columbia in Canada observed a "notable increase" in loneliness in the US and a decline in general mental well-being in the UK following the outbreak of Covid-19.

The team collected data from 5,148 people aged 60 or over in the UK and 1,391 in the US, who were surveyed both before and during the pandemic.

While regular face-to-face contact between households was associated with better mental well-being, virtual contact using phones or digital media -- through phone calls, texting, online audio and video chat, and social media -- was not associated with better mental health in either country.

