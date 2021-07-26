'Unseen Empire' turns a huge wildlife camera trap study into a game

A mobile game called &quot;Unseen Empire&quot; turns a real wildlife camera trap study into a playable experience, to help people to better understand conservation science. Players get to identify animals from a selection of the 6 million photographs captured by a study in Southeast Asia -- including this one of a Nicobar crab-eating macaque.
A mobile game called "Unseen Empire" turns a real wildlife camera trap study into a playable experience, to help people to better understand conservation science. Players get to identify animals from a selection of the 6 million photographs captured by a study in Southeast Asia -- including this one of a Nicobar crab-eating macaque.
The game is produced by the company Internet of Elephants, which creates digital experiences based on scientific research. This sun bear was photographed as part of the camera trap study featured in Unseen Empire, carried out by the Wildlife Conservation Research Unit (WildCRU) at Oxford University.
The game is produced by the company Internet of Elephants, which creates digital experiences based on scientific research. This sun bear was photographed as part of the camera trap study featured in Unseen Empire, carried out by the Wildlife Conservation Research Unit (WildCRU) at Oxford University.
WildCRU&#39;s initial research was conducted in Southeast Asia, looking at the elusive clouded leopard, but the decade-long study ended up photographing more than 250 animal species -- including this banded civet. The banded civet is nocturnal and lives in Indonesia, Malaysia, Brunei, and parts of Myanmar and Thailand.
WildCRU's initial research was conducted in Southeast Asia, looking at the elusive clouded leopard, but the decade-long study ended up photographing more than 250 animal species -- including this banded civet. The banded civet is nocturnal and lives in Indonesia, Malaysia, Brunei, and parts of Myanmar and Thailand.
With a population thought to be less than 10,000, the clouded leopard is considered vulnerable due to deforestation and poaching. Southeast Asia&#39;s forests are threatened by urbanization, illegal logging and land clearing for farming.
With a population thought to be less than 10,000, the clouded leopard is considered vulnerable due to deforestation and poaching. Southeast Asia's forests are threatened by urbanization, illegal logging and land clearing for farming.
The greater one-horned rhino is also known as the Indian rhino and is the biggest of the rhino species. Once close to extinction, its numbers have improved since the early 20th century, according to WWF.
The greater one-horned rhino is also known as the Indian rhino and is the biggest of the rhino species. Once close to extinction, its numbers have improved since the early 20th century, according to WWF.
The greater hog badger is found in Bangladesh, Cambodia, Myanmar, Thailand and other parts of Asia. It is considered vulnerable, and its numbers are decreasing because of hunting and other threats. Internet of Elephants hopes its games will engage people who may not have a previous interest in wildlife conservation.
The greater hog badger is found in Bangladesh, Cambodia, Myanmar, Thailand and other parts of Asia. It is considered vulnerable, and its numbers are decreasing because of hunting and other threats. Internet of Elephants hopes its games will engage people who may not have a previous interest in wildlife conservation.
The siamang is a large gibbon found in Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand. It is endangered, threatened by deforestation, mining and poaching.
The siamang is a large gibbon found in Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand. It is endangered, threatened by deforestation, mining and poaching.
A Himalayan musk deer, photographed as part of the WildCRU study. &quot;If you don&#39;t have any encounter or experience with elements of nature, then what motivation can you have to take a personal interest in it?&quot; says professor David Macdonald of the WildCRU team.
A Himalayan musk deer, photographed as part of the WildCRU study. "If you don't have any encounter or experience with elements of nature, then what motivation can you have to take a personal interest in it?" says professor David Macdonald of the WildCRU team.
Found in the rainforests of Southeast Asia, including Thailand and Myanmar, the Malayan tapir is threatened by habitat destruction and hunting.
Found in the rainforests of Southeast Asia, including Thailand and Myanmar, the Malayan tapir is threatened by habitat destruction and hunting.
The Siamese fireback is a pheasant found in Laos, Vietnam and Thailand. &quot;I would like to think that engagement with this game ... will lead to a feeling of value, which will affect how (people) think about nature,&quot; says Macdonald.
The Siamese fireback is a pheasant found in Laos, Vietnam and Thailand. "I would like to think that engagement with this game ... will lead to a feeling of value, which will affect how (people) think about nature," says Macdonald.
(CNN)Tasked with photographing one of the world's most elusive big cats, you trek deep into the lush jungle of Southeast Asia and set up a camera trap. Back at base camp, you methodically comb through the images it captures, identifying monkeys, otters and finally, what you've been searching for: the mysterious clouded leopard.

All this, without having to leave the comfort of your own home.
A new mobile game, "Unseen Empire," turns one of the largest-ever wildlife camera trap studies into a playable experience. The idea is that by letting players take on the role of a researcher in a real scientific study, the game helps people to better understand conservation science.
    In the past few decades, we have seen a 68% decline in wildlife species. But when it comes to funding conservation, there is an estimated shortfall of up to $824 billion per year in what is needed to reverse the decline in biodiversity by 2030, according to a recent report.
      Fake &#39;decoy&#39; eggs are being used to track turtle poaching
      Gautam Shah, the American founder of Kenya-based Internet of Elephants, the company behind "Unseen Empire," believes conservation awareness campaigns have failed to keep up with the times and need to modernize.
        After 20 years as an IT consultant, Shah left his job in 2013 and combined his professional background with his passion for wildlife. Internet of Elephants creates games and digital experiences based on scientific research, that aim to engage people who may not have a previous interest in wildlife conservation.
        By tapping into the mass gaming market -- there are 2.8 billion video gamers globally -- he hopes to capture and inspire a new audience.

          6 million photographs

          Unseen Empire is based on an ongoing, decade-long camera trap study by professor David Macdonald and his team at the Wildlife Conservation Research Unit (WildCRU) at the University of Oxford.
          The initial research was conducted in Southeast Asia, looking at the elusive clouded leopards. Little is known about these regal creatures, but with an estimated population of 10,000, the clouded leopard is considered vulnerable due to deforestation and poaching. The forests of Southeast Asia are disappearing faster than anywhere else in the world, due to urbanization, illegal logging and land clearing for agricultural production.