Tropical Storm Nepartak heads toward Tuesday evening landfall in Japan

(CNN) Tropical Storm Nepartak was sitting off the eastern coast of Japan on Monday night and is expected to make landfall on Honshu, the largest island, on Tuesday night local time.

The storm could impact the Olympic Games as it brings up to 150 mm (5.9 inches) of rain to some regions over the next few days.

Sustained winds at 74 kph (46 mph) and gusts up to 92 kph (57 mph) have been recorded with the storm. Nepartak is forecast to weaken slightly to 65 kph (40 mph) sustained winds prior to landfall. The storm is currently being categorized as sub-tropical, meaning the strongest winds won't be just consolidated near the center of the storm, but rather can extend farther out from the center.

Dry air wrapping around the storm is cutting it off from monsoonal moisture to the east, and most of the convection is on the western and southern sides of the storm.

The tropical storm is currently tracking west-northwestward at 35 kph (22 mph) according to the Joint Typhoon Warning Center. Tuesday morning local time in Japan, Nepartak will take a northward turn, heading toward the city of Sendai in the northern part of Honshu island.

