After a Clark County sheriff's deputy was shot and killed Friday night in Washington, police apprehended three suspects over the weekend.

CNN —

The three suspects wanted in connection with the shooting death of Detective Sergeant Jeremy Brown have been located and arrested, according to news releases from the Vancouver Police Department in Washington.

Forty-six-year-old Brown, of the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, was sitting in his vehicle and conducting surveillance when he was shot Friday evening, police said in a statement.

“Other units in the area on the same detail were unable to reach the deputy on the radio, and around the same time a citizen heard what sounded like gunshots and saw a male inside a vehicle bleeding and called 9-1-1,” the statement said.

Authorities pursued two men and a woman who fled the scene together. The suspects crashed their vehicle and ran away after leading law enforcement on a chase, police said.

Following an extensive search by multiple law enforcement agencies, a 28-year-old male and a 35-year-old female were located, taken into custody, and arrested on unrelated felony warrants Saturday, according to police.

On Sunday, the third suspect, a 26-year-old male, was located and arrested by the US Marshals Service Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force and the Salem Police Department in Salem, Oregon, said the Vancouver Police Department in a news release.

The man will be extradited to Clark County to face charges related to the shooting of Brown, the release said.

The female suspect is being held in the Clark County Jail facility and is expected in court Monday morning, according to online inmate records from the Clark County Sheriff’s Department.