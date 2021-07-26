Authorities identify the final victim in the Surfside collapse, ending a month-long search and recovery operation

By Amir Vera, Deanna Hackney and Madeline Holcombe, CNN

Updated 6:35 PM ET, Mon July 26, 2021

Estelle Hedaya was the last victim identified in the Surfside condo collapse.
(CNN)The last remaining missing person from the Champlain Towers South building collapse in Surfside, Florida, was identified Monday, ending a month-long search and recovery operation.

Estelle Hedaya was the remaining victim who had not yet been identified, leaving her family in limbo until today.
"It was obviously tough to hear directly, but I can definitely see and feel the sense of relief [my parents] got knowing my sister can rest in peace," Ikey Hedaya, Estelle's brother, told CNN. "This month has been excruciating to say the least."
      A section of the Champlain Towers South condo building crumbled on June 24 as many residents slept, an as-yet unexplained tragedy that shattered a small coastal community in South Florida.
        After weeks of combing through a pile of metal and concrete looking for victims, Miami Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said 98 victims have now been identified, including 97 victims who were recovered from the collapse and one person who died in the hospital. Ninety-eight families have been notified, and all 97 people for whom there was a missing persons report have been recovered.
          A total of 242 people are accounted for, Levine Cava said.
          The site of the collapse had been mostly cleared and the debris has been relocated as of late last week, Miami Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said.
          Surfside victims will not be asked to donate their real estate for the public good, judge says
          As time went by, it became clear that it was unlikely teams would find survivors. But the search was relentless, with only pauses for dangerous weather conditions and the destruction of the rest of the tower.
          Officials had promised families that they would not let up until all of their loved ones were found. Now, that promise has been fulfilled.
          Levine Cava said the collapse was "the largest non-hurricane related emergency response in the history of our state." While nothing can bring back the victims of the collapse, Levine Cava said "we have done everything possible to bring closure to the families."
          For the past 33 days, first responders "have searched the rubble as if they were searching for one of their own," the mayor said.
          Excavators dig through the remains from the Champlain Towers South building on July 9.
          Photos: Deadly condo collapse near Miami
          Excavators dig through the remains from the Champlain Towers South building on July 9.
          Wooden hearts with victims&#39; names have been put up at the memorial site near the building&#39;s remains.
          Wooden hearts with victims' names have been put up at the memorial site near the building's remains.
          Nuns from the St. Joseph&#39;s Catholic Church pray at the memorial site on July 7.
          Nuns from the St. Joseph's Catholic Church pray at the memorial site on July 7.
          A member of a search team moves rubble at the site on July 7. Authorities transitioned from search and rescue to search and recovery after determining &quot;the viability of life in the rubble&quot; was low, Miami-Dade County Fire Chief Alan Cominsky said.
          A member of a search team moves rubble at the site on July 7. Authorities transitioned from search and rescue to search and recovery after determining "the viability of life in the rubble" was low, Miami-Dade County Fire Chief Alan Cominsky said.
          Workers gather for a moment of silence and prayer after it was announced that rescue efforts would transition to a recovery operation.
          Workers gather for a moment of silence and prayer after it was announced that rescue efforts would transition to a recovery operation.
          A member of Miami-Dade Fire Rescue hugs victims&#39; family members and friends at the memorial near the collapsed building.
          A member of Miami-Dade Fire Rescue hugs victims' family members and friends at the memorial near the collapsed building.
          Crews work at the site of the collapsed building on July 6.
          Crews work at the site of the collapsed building on July 6.
          Members of a search-and-rescue team comb through the debris on July 5.
          Members of a search-and-rescue team comb through the debris on July 5.
          A memorial is seen near the spot where the building used to be. The rest of the building was demolished on July 4 so that authorities could continue to look for survivors safely, officials said.
          A controlled explosion brings down the unstable remains of the building on July 4.
          A controlled explosion brings down the unstable remains of the building on July 4.
          A controlled explosion brings down the unstable remains of the building on July 4.
          A woman cries as she watches the rest of Champlain Towers South be demolished.
          A woman cries as she watches the rest of Champlain Towers South be demolished.
          People watch a cloud of dust form as the rest of the building is demolished.
          People watch a cloud of dust form as the rest of the building is demolished.
          Karol Casper places a flower on the memorial wall set up near the building.
          Karol Casper places a flower on the memorial wall set up near the building.
          People stop at a makeshift memorial near the site.