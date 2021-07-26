In the Atlanta area, some school districts will require masks. The state's biggest district is taking a different approach

(CNN) Six-year-old Audrey Gard will head to first grade next week wearing a mask. It's a precaution her mom believes will help to minimize the chances of her getting coronavirus.

But the Gwinnett County School District, north of Atlanta, is making masks optional for now, and Sara Holton Gard fears that could leave her family caught in the middle.

"I'm confident in her wearing a mask at school," Holton Gard says of her daughter. "But I don't have confidence that the rest of the kids will. And that makes me very nervous ...

"I worry that she's going to get into school, come home one day and say nobody's wearing their masks and I'm going to say then I have to pull you out of school."

That would mean Holton Gard's husband would have to drop out of the workforce to help handle schooling duties again, similar to last year, a situation she called "unsustainable."

