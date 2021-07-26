(CNN) A sheriff's deputy was shot and killed and a second deputy was wounded during a standoff at a California home Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

"While reporting to a standoff here in Wasco, one of our brave Kern County Sheriff's Deputies was killed-in-action and one other was shot and wounded," Wasco Mayor Alex Garcia said in a statement

Deputies responded to a home after receiving calls of a possible shooting and potentially people wounded in the residence at around 1 p.m. PT, Lt. Joel Swanson with the Kern County Sheriff's Office said during a press briefing following the shooting.

The suspect began shooting from inside the home as soon as police arrived, but the deputies took cover and were not struck at that time, according to Swanson.

A SWAT team was called and the neighborhood was put on lockdown as law enforcement attempted to approach the house just before 3 p.m., Swanson said.

