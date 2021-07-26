(CNN) Argentinian fencer Maria Belen Perez Maurice may have lost the chance of a medal at the Tokyo Olympics on Monday, but she is definitely still winning at life.

The 36-year-old will leave the Games with a ring, after accepting a surprise marriage proposal from her coach and partner.

Perez Maurice was in the middle of her post-match interview, following her 15-12 loss to Hungary's Anna Marton in the women's saber individual, when Lucas Guillermo Saucedo popped the question with a large handwritten note that said "Do you want to marry me?" in Spanish.

Footage shared online of the moment shows her turn around, see the message, and scream before promptly accepting the marriage proposal from her partner of 17 years, who had gone down on one knee. The pair embraced and shared a kiss.

Read More