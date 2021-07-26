CNN —

Today, you’ll find a deal on our pick for best webcam, a discounted Ninja Air Fry Oven and savings on our favorite yoga mat for beginners. All that and more below.

Aerogarden Harvest Elite Slim ($109.99, originally $179.99; bestbuy.com)

Aerogarden Aerogarden Harvest Elite Slim

Who says you need a huge yard to start your own garden? With this deal on an Aerogarden Harvest Elite Slim, you can get growing no matter what the weather’s like outside — and regardless of your outdoor space — for just $109.99. The ultra-popular Aerogarden also comes with an Heirloom Salad Seed Kit so you can start cultivating your new crops ASAP. Just be sure to shop soon, since Aerogardens often sell out quickly when they’re on sale.

Apple iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max (starting at $479.99; woot.com)

Apple iPhone 11 Pro

In need of a new iPhone? Woot! has some new, unlocked iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max models up for grabs for as low as $479.99 for one day only. Choose from green, black, gold, silver and more colorways, and select how much storage you need: 64GB, 128 GB, 256GB or 512GB. The phones themselves include a variety of features you’ve come to expect from Apple’s ubiquitous device, including a Super Retina XDR display and Ultra Wide, Wide and Telephoto cameras. Read our full review of the 11 Pro here for more details.

Liforme Original Yoga Mat ($127.45, originally $149.95; amazon.com)

Liforme Liforme Original Yoga Mat

Looking to take up yoga? Our pick for best yoga mat for beginners, the Liforme Original Yoga Mat, is down to the lowest price we’ve seen so far this year. In our full review, we called the Liforme “the Rolls-Royce of yoga mats” and were impressed by its sleek look, ample size and helpful alignment markers. Read more about it here.

Refurbished Ninja SP100 6-1 Digital Air Fry Oven with Convection ($119.99, originally $209.99; woot.com)

Amazon Ninja SP100 6-1 Digital Air Fry Oven with Convection

It’s an air fryer! It’s a toaster oven! It’s both! This refurbished appliance from Ninja can handle all your cooking needs with six functions, including air-frying, roasting, baking, broiling and toasting using 1,800 watts of power. Plus, this extra-large capacity toaster heats up family-sized meals in as little as 20 minutes. As with most Woot! refurbs, this Ninja Foodi should work like new but still comes with a 90-day limited warranty in case.

Logitech StreamCam ($149.99, originally $169.99; amazon.com)

Logitech Logitech StreamCam

Our pick for best webcam for streaming, the Logitech Stream Cam captures video at 1080p resolution and 60 frames per second, offering more smoothness and detail. We loved how true-to-life the video capture was, and how the camera featured some of the best autofocus we’ve seen in a webcam, making it a must-have for Twitch streamers or YouTube gamers alike. You can get it now for $149.99, down from $169.99, on Amazon — the lowest price we’ve seen in months.

More deals to shop

Deals you may have missed

Refurbished Dyson V11 Animal Cordless Vacuum ($329.99, originally $499.99; walmart.com)

Walmart Refurbished Dyson V11 Animal Cordless Vacuum

Now’s your chance to snag a Dyson at a discount. Right now Walmart is marking down a refurbished Dyson V11 Animal Cordless Vacuum to $329.99 — a rare deal on a newer model. Of course, the most exciting feature here is that this vac is cord-free. Simply charge up and move about your home without restriction for up to 60 minutes of fade-free power, thanks to an instant-release trigger that engages the battery while you’re cleaning but lets it rest when you’re just moving from one room to the next.

And as with other Dysons, this model features whole-machine HEPA filtration to trap allergens and expel cleaner air, and deep cleans with a powerful motor inside the brush bar that drives nylon bristles deep into carpets to remove ground-in dirt and dander. Plus, utilize three power modes to tackle any cleanup on any floor type. And finally, enjoy Dyson’s six-month warranty on your purchase.

—————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————

Sony A8H 55-Inch Bravia OLED 4K Ultra HD Smart TV ($1,298.00, originally $1,899.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Sony A8H 55-Inch Bravia OLED 4K Ultra HD Smart TV

Our pick for best luxury TV is down to its lowest price ever on Amazon today. At $700 off, the Sony A8H 55-inch TV delivers vibrant colors and a superbly detailed picture, thanks to its OLED capabilities and 4K resolution. Read more about why it’s our favorite here, and check out our full review here.

—————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————

Apple TV 4K, 64GB ($179.98, originally $199; amazon.com)

Apple Apple TV 4K

Get ready for your next binge: The rarely on-sale Apple TV 4K, our upgrade pick for best streaming device, is down to $179.98 for 64GB of storage at Amazon. Apple TV 4K is powered by tvOS and integrates with iTunes and iCloud, allowing you to stream music, photos and videos from your existing library. Plus, if you own compatible Apple devices, such as iPhones, iPads and MacBooks, AirPlay connectivity allows you to wirelessly share content on your big screen. Your shows will look better than ever with 4K, which uses four times more pixels than Full HD, and HDR, which makes for especially vivid colors and detail — and they’ll sound incredible too, thanks to immersive Dolby Atmos audio.

—————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————

Nordstrom Rack

Nordstrom Rack is making way for new styles by marking the old ones way down. The retailer’s Clear the Rack event is on, with over 14,000 clearance items going for an extra 25% off, for a total savings of up to 75% off.

Scores of your favorite brands are among the on-sale inventory, including Cole Haan, Eileen Fisher, Madewell, Adidas and more. Because there are simply so many apparel items, shoes, accessories, home items and beauty finds included in this sale, the best way to sift through it all is to filter by your favorite brands — or feel free to spend your whole weekend scrolling through thousands of items in search of everything you didn’t know you needed.

—————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————

Ruggable

Ruggable’s machine-washable rugs are the pinnacle of style and convenience, and starting today you can outfit your entire home in the brand, thanks to this sitewide deal. At the Birthday Sale, take 20% off everything with code CHEERS. There’s everything from contemporary styles to traditional looks up for grabs — even a few doormats are marked down.

—————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————

Apple Watch Series 6, GPS + Cellular, 40mm ($399, originally $499; amazon.com)

If you’ve had your eye on the new Apple Watch Series 6, you can save on the 40-millimeter GPS + Cellular version right now on Amazon. This model is down to $370 — that’s about $130 off the list price of $499 and the lowest price we’ve seen. But don’t take your time here; even though this item is currently out of stock, when you buy now you’ll be locking in this lower price for when it eventually is ready to ship out.

—————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————

S’well

S’well’s Summer Sale kicks off today, with up to 25% off select products, now through July 26. Save on the popular vacuum-insulated water bottle, one of our top water bottle picks, that’ll keep your drinks cold for up to 48 hours and hot for up to 24 hours, now available in three sizes and several different colors. Tumblers, travelers, mugs and more are also available in the sale, with prices as low as $15. All you have to do is add the item to your cart, and the discount will automatically be applied at checkout.

—————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————

Mirror ($1,345, originally $1,495; mirror.co)

Mirror Mirror

If you’re looking to up your at-home workout game, consider investing in Mirror, a giant reflective screen (that looks suspiciously like a stylish full-length floor mirror) that streams thousands of workouts to you via a $39 monthly subscription. The Mirror normally retails for $1,495, but right now you can snag one for $150 off, plus free shipping (a total value of $400 off) with code JULY400. Read more about Mirror in our full review here, and be sure to take advantage of this offer soon; it only lasts through the end of the month.

—————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————

Hydro Flask

Hydro Flask Hydro Flask

Drink in some deals on several items from Hydro Flask at this Nordstrom Rack flash sale. Several of the brand’s beloved water bottles are 25% off in certain sizes and colors, as are select Soft Cooler Packs, Insulated Totes and Bottle Slings. You’ll also find deals on tumblers, cooler cups and more so you can stay hydrated without spending a fortune.

—————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————

T-fal Ultimate Hard Anodized Nonstick Fry Pan With Lid ($33.99, originally $55.95; amazon.com)

Amazon T-fal Ultimate Hard Anodized Nonstick Fry Pan With Lid

Amazon has cooked up a price drop on our favorite nonstick pan. The T-fal Ultimate Hard Anodized Nonstick Fry Pan With Lid is down to $33.99, and it’s the one pan you’ll want on hand for all your basic cooking needs. Thanks to its significant depth, the T-fal can handle everything from frying up eggs to prepping rice and stews.

—————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————

Tushy

Tushy Tushy Classic 3.0

The beloved bidet brand Tushy is celebrating Christmas in July with a Hole-iday Sale (heh), running from today until July 31. Right now you can get the Tushy Classic 3.0, a personal favorite of ours, for $99, down from $129, and the Tushy Spa 3.0 featuring temperature adjustments for $119, originally $149. If you’re ready to go all in with the Tushy experience, the Tushy System, featuring the Tushy ottoman, bidet, toilet cleaning brush and stand with tissues, is now $249, down from $306. You’ll also get $15 off when you spend $100, $30 off when you spend $150 and $50 off when you spend $200.

————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————

Apple AirPods Pro ($189.99, originally $249.99; amazon.com)

Apple Apple AirPods Pro

Our — and really, everyone’s — favorite true wireless earbuds are back down to a great price at Amazon. Right now you can score your very own pair of AirPods Pro — complete with wireless charging case, active noise cancellation, transparency mode, adaptive EQ and all the other features you know and love — for just $189.99. Rest assured, the buds have been sanitized and tested to be in full working condition. Just be sure to shop before they sell out.

————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————

Cricut Explore Air 2 ($169, originally $227; amazon.com)

Amazon Cricut Explore Air 2

Crafters, rejoice! The cult-favorite Cricut Explore Air 2 cutting machine is back down to its lowest price ever of $169. This handy tool makes all your projects a breeze with the ability to cut more than 100 different types of materials including vinyl, cardstock, faux leather, adhesive foils, specialty paper, poster board and more. Plus, it comes with a Cricut Premium Fine Point Blade and Housing, a Cricut 12-inch-by-12-inch Light Grip Adhesive Cutting Mat, a Cricut Black Fine Point Pen, access to Cricut’s design software Design Space and a two-week free trial of Cricut Access.

————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————

Casper

Casper Casper

Don’t sleep on your chance to snag a free gift from Casper. Right now, when you buy a Wave or Nova mattress from the brand, you’ll get two Original Casper pillows and a mattress protector for no additional cost with code FREEGIFT. Just be sure to shop soon; the savings will say good night for good by July 26.

————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————

Athleta

Athleta Athleta

Whether you’re looking for activewear to sport during winter workouts or athleisure to wear during the rest of your day, you can find quality pieces from Athleta. And now all sale items on the site are up to 60% off for the brand’s Semi Annual Sale, no code needed. It’s all the motivation you need to stock up on leggings, sports bras, sweatshirts and more — including a pack of face masks.

