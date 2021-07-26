CNN —

There comes a time every summer when just a regular blanket won’t do. Any extra weight or fabric on top of you suddenly becomes unbearable. That is, unless it’s a cooling blanket, those made from fabrics like breathable linen and moisture-wicking Tencel that makes snuggling up in the summer actually possible.

We went on a search for cooling blankets that can keep you bundled up — but not sweaty. Testing them over a period of weeks throughout July — and in places like Florida, Nevada and New York City — these are our favorites.

Weighted cooling blankets

Tranquility Cooling Weighted Blanket (starting at $49.97; walmart.com)

Rachel Lubitz/CNN Tranquility Cooling Weighted Blanket

Weighted blankets in particular tend to be very, very hot, and for a hot sleeper like me, I’ve honestly never been able to sleep under one all night long. That is, before I tried this one from Tranquility. With microplush on one side and a truly cool-to-the-touch material on the other, I made it so the cooler material was against my skin and soundly slept for a solid 10 hours. I never once kicked it off me in the middle of the night. — Rachel Lubitz, lifestyle editor

____________________________________________________________________________

Bearaby Tree Napper (starting at $269; bearaby.com)

Chelsea Stone/CNN Bearaby Tree Napper

We’ve written extensively about how much we love Bearaby’s woven weighted blankets, and the Tree Napper is no different. In fact, for those who run hot, the Tree Napper is probably your best bet when it comes to the brand’s beloved offerings. None of the Bearaby blankets are particularly warming, per se, but the Tree Napper is especially cooling, as it’s made from moisture-wicking Tencel that uses eucalyptus fiber, a material that’s naturally even cooler than linen, not to mention super soft. In fact, it’s so cool to the touch that sometimes I find myself layering it with another blanket because I’m too chilly — not a sensation I’m used to in July! It’s the ideal summer option for weighted blanket aficionados who appreciate a chunky knit. — Chelsea Stone, commerce editor

____________________________________________________________________________

Gravity Cooling Weighted Blanket (starting at $205; gravityblankets.com)

Rosanne Salvatore/CNN Gravity Cooling Weighted Blanket

The Gravity Cooling Weighted Blanket is the first weighted blanket I’ve tried. The king/queen size of the blanket weighs in at 35 pounds — which is definitely on the heavy side for a weighted blanket. I tried sleeping with this as my main blanket for a few nights, and while I felt like the blanket was ultimately too heavy for my liking, I never felt overheated or particularly warm while using it. If you are looking for a heavily weighted cooling comforter option, the Gravity Cooling Weighted Blanket comes with a beautifully soft hotel-quality cover too. — Rosanne Salvatore, deputy editor

____________________________________________________________________________

Luna Cooling Bamboo Weighted Blanket (starting at $59.99; amazon.com)

Rosanne Salvatore/CNN Luna Cooling Bamboo Weighted Blanket

The Luna Cooling Bamboo Weighted Blanket is in fact a cool-to-touch blanket, and you’ll notice it right away when you unbox it. Because I’m not a fan of heavily weighted blankets, I opted to try out the king-size comforter with 20 pounds of weight. I felt that 20 pounds is a weight I can comfortably sleep with every night, especially since this one continues to feel cool on your skin all night. I’m a big fan of the fact that you can choose which weight you want for the blanket, no matter how small or large you want your blanket to be. — Rosanne Salvatore, deputy editor

Cooling duvet

Casper Humidity Fighting Duvet ($449; casper.com)

CNN/Kiana Murden Casper Humidity Fighting Duvet

Despite this being the first duvet I’ve owned, I know for sure that I won’t ever revert back to anything else. The Casper Humidity Fighting Duvet is that good. My NYC apartment can get quite hot at night in the summer, even though I have my AC going, but I sleep better with a blanket of some sort over me. Sleeping under this number by Casper, though, has been a dream. It’s meant to wick away moisture and prevent you from overheating as you sleep, and just feels super fluffy. It’s lightweight and easy to care for too. — Kiana Murden, associate lifestyle editor

Linen cooling blanket

Brooklinen Linen Quilt (starting at $279; brooklinen.com)

Rachel Lubitz/CNN Brooklinen Linen Quilt

Every night this summer I’ve slept on cooling sheets and a cooling mattress cover and used a cooling pillow. So really the final step in my cool-as-possible sleep setup was a cooling quilt, and this one I can say is just magic. Apart from being impossibly light and easy to bundle yourself in during even the muggiest of nights, it looks fantastic against any sheet color I’ve paired it with. I love the diamond stitching and can even see using it year-round under my heavier comforter. — Rachel Lubitz, lifestyle editor

Cotton cooling blanket

Brooklinen Lightweight Quilt (starting at $249; brooklinen.com)

Kiana Murden/CNN Brooklinen Lightweight Quilt

I have high expectations when it comes to Brooklinen, because I haven’t met a product I haven’t liked — and the Lightweight Quilt is no different. The 100% cotton quilt is super soft and light, which has made for a no-brainer replacement for the comforters of my past. I lay it on top of my duvet to cozy up under while I work or watch Netflix. I’m also obsessed with the Black Lorimer shade that adds a stylish touch to my bedding. — Kiana Murden, associate lifestyle editor

____________________________________________________________________________

Bedsure Cooling Blanket (starting at $31.49; amazon.com)

Rachel Lubitz/CNN Bedsure Cooling Blanket

If you’re looking for an ultra-cool and ultra-thin blanket to carry around the house with you all the time, from the couch to the bed, this is the one for you. Cool to the touch on one side with a snugglier 100% cotton on the other, it’s thin enough that it can roll up really, really small, so it’s great for smaller apartments and storage as well. After hanging out with this blanket on the couch for a few days, I realized that it was a lovely barrier between my hot laptop and my legs, and I never felt the need to kick my legs out from underneath it like I usually have to do with blankets. — Rachel Lubitz, lifestyle editor

Other cooling blankets

Dangtop Cooling Blanket (starting at $26.99; amazon.com)

Kiana Murden/CNN Dangtop Cooling Blanket

I never knew I needed a cooling blanket until I tried this one by Dangtop. With other blankets, I go between really hot or really cold at night, unable to find a solution that works for my full sleep cycle. However, when I slept under the Dangtop Cooling Blanket, I slept with my AC off and was cool the entire night — it’s practically a miracle. The blanket is made from a cool-to-the-touch bamboo fabric that’s incredibly lightweight. I like to fold it up and place it on top of my duvet for a pop of color and decorative layering. — Kiana Murden, associate lifestyle editor

____________________________________________________________________________

Elegear Cooling Blanket (starting at $38.99; amazon.com)

Kristin Magaldi/CNN Elegear Cooling Blanket

Since I received my Elegear Cooling Blanket, it’s been my go-to blanket for naps and lounging on my couch. The temperature in my apartment gravitates between extremes — it’s either way too cold with the AC on or slightly muggy with the AC off — and this blanket is comfortable in either situation. Because one side of the blanket is made with a more silky, cooling Japanese Q-Max fabric that wicks away moisture, and the other side is made with 100% cotton that is better at insulating heat, you have options based on how you’re feeling. If you’re too hot, simply relax with the cooling material in toward you, and if you need an extra bit of warmth, swap sides to the cotton exterior. Even my husband, who always runs hot, says this is the best blanket we have in the house. — Kristin Magaldi, associate editor

____________________________________________________________________________

Sleep Number True Temp Blanket ($127, originally $159.99; sleepnumber.com)

Chelsea Stone/CNN Sleep Number True Temp Blanket

Sleep Number’s True Temp Blanket isn’t really a cooling blanket; instead, it magically adapts to ensure you’re neither too hot nor too cold. In summer, that means moving heat and humidity away from you via active particle technology, but the blanket is definitely snuggly enough to keep you cozy in winter too — no need to find space to store it at the end of the season. I especially appreciated that it’s available in queen and king sizes, making it a truly luxe option for those with beds on the bigger side. — Chelsea Stone, commerce editor