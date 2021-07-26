Exclusive: Leaked documents reveal death threats and roadblocks in Haiti assassination investigation
Updated 8:48 PM ET, Mon July 26, 2021
Port-au-Prince, Haiti (CNN)There was no mistaking the meaning in last week's anonymous text message: Do what we say or die.
"Hey clerk, get ready for a bullet in your head, they gave you an order and you keep on doing shit," read the July 16 text, one of several death threats sent to court clerks assisting Haiti's investigation into the murder of former President Jovenel Moise, according to official complaints filed with Haitian police and seen by CNN.
They're part of a cache of Internal Justice Ministry documents obtained exclusively by CNN, which reveal previously unheard testimonies from key suspects, mysterious attempts to influence the probe, and the acute danger felt by judicial investigators as they attempt to uncover who killed the president on July 7.
Death threats are not the only thing making Haitian investigators' jobs more difficult. Multiple sources have also described to CNN a series of unusual roadblocks thrown at investigators, including difficulty in accessing crime scenes, witnesses and evidence.
The result is an investigation that has repeatedly veered from established protocol, according to both insiders and independent legal experts. The question is why?
Death threats and strange requests
Multiple Haitian officials have received death threats since their investigation began two weeks ago, documents show.
Carl Henry Destin, the justice of the peace who officially documented Moise's ravaged home and body hours after his shooting, went into hiding just two days later. "As I am talking to you now, I am not home. I have to go into hiding somewhere faraway to talk with you," Destin told CNN, describing in rapid-fire French the multiple threatening phone calls he had received from unknown callers.
Clerks that work with Destin and other investigative justices have also been targeted, according to documents obtained by CNN. On July 12, the National Association of Haitian Clerks published an open letter calling for "national and international" attention to death threats received by two local clerks, Marcelin Valentin and Waky Philostene. The letter demands action from Justice Minister Rockefeller Vincent to guarantee their safety.
Valentin and Philostene did not respond to requests for comment about the letter.
More than a week later, documents from the Justice Ministry offer little evidence that such concerns were taken seriously, showing that clerks went on to personally lodge formal complaints on July 17 and 20 about receiving death threats -- from the same phone number.
Particularly unsettling is the timing of threats, which may suggest insider knowledge of investigators' movements.
Documents show that Valentin received an intimidating phone call on July 9, while he was on a job documenting two corpses of suspects in the assassination. According to the official complaint log, the caller demanded information about the investigation and threatened Valentin with death if he refused to add certain names to his report or to modify witness statements. The complaint doesn't detail the names or statements.
The next week, according to the same complaint, Valentin received a text message:
"I see you keep going on searches in the president's case, they told you to take out two names and you refuse. I am calling you and you refuse but I know your every move."
Reached for comment on Monday, the prosecutor in charge of the case, Bedford Claude, told CNN, "Everybody receives threats" -- including himself. He added that he would work on arranging more security for investigators.
Neither the Justice Minister nor the Haitian National Police responded to CNN's requests for comment.
Barred from the crime scene
Official revelations about Haiti's investigation into Moise's brutal assassination still don't quite add up.
There are obvious holes in the information provided to the public, including the still-unknown contents of CCTV footage from the president's residence on the night of the killing, and the testimonies of over 20 detained foreign suspects and two dozen local police officers.
It now appears that even Haitian investigators charged with bringing the truth to light are being left in the dark.
At crime scenes in Haiti, police typically secure the area and maintain order, while justices of the peace perform the initial investigation, document the scene and take witness testimony to create the official record of evidence. But sources close to the probe have described confusing lapses in protocol that resulted in the omission of key pieces of information from such judicial investigators' reports.
Sources told CNN that judicial investigators were given the run-around on multiple occasions when they attempted to watch the CCTV footage, which is held by police.
Destin also said he and others were not immediately allowed to enter the site where Moise was attacked at around 1am. Despite his vital role in documenting the scene, the justice was barred from entering the police perimeter for hours -- a highly unusual delay that insiders say raises the specter of evidence tampering.
"Police informed me that the scene was not yet cleared to allow (me) to come to the scene to collect evidence," he told CNN. "I had to wait until 10:00 a.m. At that time, they then informed me that the police were on the scene and that we could now access the presidential residence."
According to Destin, police explained that the attackers were still nearby and posed a possible danger.
But sources say the judge and his team were made to wait just outside the president's residence -- where they would have been just as exposed to chance encounters with assassins on the run.
"I've never heard of anybody impeding a judge and their clerks from going into a crime scene," said Brian Concannon, an expert in the Haitian legal system.
"I guess it's conceivably possible that if police felt a bomb was going to go off, I guess they would have the right to cordon off everything. But in terms of how that's supposed to work ... Both judge and police are trusted with doing the same thing, responding to the crime scene," he said.
Meanwhile, sources tell CNN that FBI agents who visited the presidential residence a few days after the assassination were surprised to find an abundance of evidence left there by Haitian police, and wondered why it hadn't already been collected.
Special agents collected the additional evidence, and sources say Haitian authorities have allowed them continual access to it.