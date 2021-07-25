Meteor lights up the night in Norway

(CNN) An "unusually large" meteor illuminated the night sky over southern Scandinavia early Sunday morning before at least some of it came rumbling down near Oslo, the capital of Norway.

The meteor "lit up the sky for a brief time as if broad daylight," just after 1 a.m., Steinar Midtskogen, a spokesperson for the Norwegian Meteor Network, told CNN.

"A minute later or more a loud rumbling sound could be heard over a large area, perhaps up to 100 km (about 62 miles) away from where the meteor was seen straight overhead," Midtskogen said in an email.

Some people close to the meteor's path reported feeling a shock wave, Midtskogen said.

"Doors and hatches were blown open and there were gusts of wind. No damage has been reported, though," Midtskogen said.

Read More