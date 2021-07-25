Police and bystanders save baby trapped under car after driver hits mother and baby

(CNN) Two police officers and bystanders saved an 8-month-old baby who became trapped underneath a car after a driver hit a mother and baby in Yonkers, New York, police said.

Around 8:30 a.m. Friday, the driver swerved around a corner, struck a curb and hit a parked car before hitting the 36-year-old mother, according to a news release from the Yonkers Police Department. Surveillance video from the scene shows she was crossing the street with her baby when she was hit.

The car then crashed into a barber shop, pinning the baby underneath the car, police said.

Two officers who were getting breakfast at a nearby bagel shop responded when they heard the collision and found the mother in the wreckage of the crash inside the barber shop, police said.

"The officers with the help of bystanders heroically LIFTED THE VEHICLE off of the baby so she could be rescued and given medical aid. The officers then rendered medical aid to both victims while requesting the necessary additional resources to the scene," the release said.

