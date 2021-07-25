An Uber Eats driving mom wins $250,000 in the lottery

(CNN) For those that think their luck's against them, never say never. A Maryland Uber Eats driver and mother of five is sitting pretty after buying a scratch-off lottery ticket for $250,000 a few weeks ago.

The winner, going by "Grateful Mom" to remain anonymous, was sitting in her car waiting for her next delivery when she realized she scratched off the winning ticket.

"Man, I was sitting in that car going crazy!" the winner detailed to the Maryland Lottery . "I checked it with my app and saw it was for $250,000."

Within seconds of her realization, the Uber Eats app buzzed.

"I said, 'I don't want to do Uber Eats right now!'" she exclaimed.

