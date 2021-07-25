Metal pole crashes through SUV windshield, narrowly missing the driver

(CNN) Secure your load.

That's the message the Arizona Department of Public Safety has for drivers after a truck driver in Phoenix failed to secure a load and a metal pole fell off, crashing into a sport utility vehicle behind the truck.

On Thursday, a pickup truck hauling a trailer hit a bump on Arizona State Route 51, causing a roughly 4-foot-long metal pole to come off the trailer. The pole ended up piercing the center of the windshield of a Nissan SUV directly behind it, according to a Facebook post

The pole ended up lodged between the Nissan's center back seat and the SUV's roof.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said the truck driver did not stop after the metal pole struck the Nissan.

The driver of the truck did not stop and has not been located, the department said. Mandy Poff, the woman driving the Nissan, was not injured, but she told CNN affiliate KPNX she's terrified to get back in her car.

