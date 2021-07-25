Jury selection begins Monday in the federal trial of four former Minneapolis police officers in the death of George Floyd. The federal grand jury indicted the officers in May, alleging they violated Floyd's constitutional rights.

Suspects in the shooting of Lady Gaga's dog walker will have a preliminary court hearing on Monday. They are charged with attempted murder in the shooting of Ryan Fischer and the theft of two of the singer's French bulldogs.

Actor Cuba Gooding Jr.'s next court appearance is Tuesday in his groping trial. Gooding pleaded not guilty to forcible touching and sexual abuse charges linked to several incidents in New York.





Despite rising coronavirus cases, the Lollapalooza music festival starts Thursday in Chicago. Attendees of the four-day event must have proof of Covid-19 vaccination or a negative test. The FBI has warned against using fake vaccine cards.





The federal ban on evictions is set to expire Saturday. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention