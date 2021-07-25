Advocacy group publishes mid-year report highlighting spike in anti-Muslim crimes and bias

(CNN) The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) has released a mid-year report highlighting serious cases of anti-Muslim incidents that occurred in the United States during the first seven months of 2021.

CAIR, the nation's largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, typically publishes an annual report tracking hate crimes and bias incidents. The organization decided to release a mid-year "snapshot report" because of a spike in May and June, Robert McCaw, CAIR's government affairs director, told CNN.

The report, published Wednesday, highlights 38 of the hundreds of anti-Muslim bias incidents documented by the organization this year, CAIR said in a news release. The incidents include hate crimes, harassment, school bullying, discrimination and hate speech.

The report is based on incidents directly reported to CAIR's national office and chapters across the United States, as well as the media.

"This report serves as a reminder of the severe nature of Islamophobia and what needs to be done to combat it in the United States and around the world," Huzaifa Shahbaz, CAIR's national research and advocacy coordinator, told CNN.

