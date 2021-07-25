At least three people killed in protests over water shortages in Iran

Tehran, Iran (CNN) At least three people have been killed during violent protests over water shortages in Iran, according to state media.

The protests started in southwest Khuzestan province and spread to the nearby city of Aligoodarz in western Lorestan province.

Authorities are blaming the deaths in Aligoordarz on "suspicious bullets shot by some unknown people who penetrated among peaceful protesters," state media said.

People have been demonstrating for more than a week over water shortages during Iran's worst drought in over half a century that has affected households, agriculture, livestock farming, and led to power blackouts.

According to two independent sources in the oil-rich Khuzestan province, who spoke to CNN on condition of anonymity, the actual number of people killed in over a week of protests is higher than officially reported.

