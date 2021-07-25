Pizza for Italy and Dracula for Romania. South Korean broadcaster apologizes for its Olympic 'inexcusable mistake'

Seoul, South Korea (CNN) The Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony is a gratuitously enjoyable affair, with bulging muscles and beaming athletes proudly walking the Parade of Nations -- and into our hearts.

The made-for-TV spectacle is an entry way for some viewers to learn more about countries and athletes that they are less familiar with. But in trying to bridge that knowledge gap, one South Korean broadcaster failed spectacularly, drawing from a bank of offensive stereotypes to depict several countries.

When Haiti's athletes walked onto the stadium, a caption posted on screen by South Korea's MBC network read: "The political situation is fogged by the assassination of the president."

When Syrian athletes entered, MBC aired a caption that said: "Rich underground resources; a civil war that has been going on for 10 years."

Another MBC caption described the Marshall Islands as "once a nuclear test site for the US." And when Ukraine's athletes entered the parade, MBC showed an image of the Chernobyl disaster -- the world's worst nuclear accident.

