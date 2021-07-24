More than 130,000 customers in Michigan left without power after suspected tornadoes and severe storms

(CNN) More than 130,000 customers in Michigan are without power after a series of severe storms and possible tornadoes tore through the state Saturday night.

There were 131,888 power outages reported in the state as of 7 a.m. Sunday, according to Poweroutage.us . Most of the outages are concentrated in the Detroit area in Oakland County, where 96,100 customers were out of power, and Wayne County, where 23,319 customers were dealing with outages.

DTE Energy has 91 crews in the field, according to the utility's website.

A suspected tornado touched down in Armada, Michigan, according to Macomb County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Renee Yax. Armada is about 44 miles northeast of Detroit.

The sheriff's office has units responding and is asking people to avoid the area, Yax told CNN on Saturday night.

