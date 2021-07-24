More than 100,000 customers in Michigan left without power after suspected tornadoes and severe storms

(CNN) More than 110,000 customers in Michigan are without power after a series of severe storms and possible tornadoes tore through the state Saturday night.

DTE Energy's outage map showed 110,510 customers without power following the storm, with the outage area stretching from Lansing to Detroit, a 90-mile distance.

The utility has 91 crews in the field, according to the website.

A suspected tornado touched down in Armada, Michigan, according to Macomb County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Renee Yax. Armada is about 44 miles northeast of Detroit.

The sheriff's office has units responding and is asking people to avoid the area as severe storms are ongoing, Yax told CNN on Saturday night. Parts of eastern Michigan remain under a severe thunderstorm watch until 11 p.m.

