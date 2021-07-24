Georgia police make arrest in 1988 murder of 8-year-old Joshua Harmon

(CNN) Georgia police have arrested and charged a man with the 1988 murder of 8-year-old Joshua Harmon after a review of DNA evidence linked him to the crime, according to the Roswell Police Department.

James Michael Coates, 56, faces numerous charges, police said Friday, including felony murder, aggravated assault, aggravated child molestation, concealing the death of another and tampering with evidence, among others.

CNN reached out to the public defender's office and a previous attorney for Coates Saturday morning to give them the opportunity to comment on his behalf but has not gotten a response.

James Michael Coates is seen in this undated photo released by the Roswell Police Department.

"The death of Josh and the fact that his killer remained free for such a long time is unimaginable," Roswell Police Chief James Conroy said in a news release Friday. "I hope this arrest brings the Harmon family a sense of closure."

