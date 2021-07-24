Fire whirls, 'pyro' clouds, and hazy skies: Extreme fire behavior is a preview of what's to come

Photos: Wildfires raging in the West People stand behind the fire line as the flames spread through dry grasses at the Steptoe Canyon Fire on Thursday, July 22, in Colton, Washington. Hide Caption 1 of 27

Photos: Wildfires raging in the West Plumes of smoke from the Dixie Fire rise above the Plumas National Forest near the Pacific Gas and Electric Rock Creek Power House on Wednesday, July 21. Hide Caption 2 of 27

Photos: Wildfires raging in the West Firefighters walk near a wildfire in Topanga, California, on Monday, July 19. Hide Caption 3 of 27

Photos: Wildfires raging in the West A firefighter does mop-up work in the Fremont-Winema National Forest, which has been struggling with the Bootleg Fire in Oregon. Hide Caption 4 of 27

Photos: Wildfires raging in the West A car is charred by the Bootleg Fire along a mountain road near Bly, Oregon. Hide Caption 5 of 27

Photos: Wildfires raging in the West Nicolas Bey, 11, hugs his father, Sayyid, near a donated trailer they are using after their home was burned in the Bootleg Fire near Beatty, Oregon. Hide Caption 6 of 27

Photos: Wildfires raging in the West Firefighters extinguish hot spots in an area affected by the Bootleg Fire near Bly, Oregon. Hide Caption 7 of 27

Photos: Wildfires raging in the West A bear cub clings to a tree after being spotted by a safety officer at the Bootleg Fire in Oregon on Sunday, July 18. Hide Caption 8 of 27

Photos: Wildfires raging in the West Firefighters work to protect Markleeville, California, on Saturday, July 17. The Tamarack Fire has burned more than 50,000 acres and was 4% contained on July 22. It was started by a lightning strike. Hide Caption 9 of 27

Photos: Wildfires raging in the West The Tamarack Fire burns in Markleeville, California, near the Nevada border, on July 17. Hide Caption 10 of 27

Photos: Wildfires raging in the West A member of the Northwest Incident Management Team 12 holds a map of the Chuweah Creek Fire as wildfires devastated Nespelem, Washington, on Friday, July 16. Hide Caption 11 of 27

Photos: Wildfires raging in the West A cloud from the Bootleg Fire drifts into the air near Bly, Oregon, on July 16. Hide Caption 12 of 27

Photos: Wildfires raging in the West Firefighters spray water from the Union Pacific Railroad's fire train while battling the Dixie Fire in California's Plumas National Forest on July 16. Hide Caption 13 of 27

Photos: Wildfires raging in the West Horses climb a hillside that was burned by the Chuweah Creek Fire in eastern Washington. Hide Caption 14 of 27

Photos: Wildfires raging in the West Fire from the Bootleg Fire illuminates smoke near Bly, Oregon, on the night of July 16. Hide Caption 15 of 27

Photos: Wildfires raging in the West A firefighter battles the Bootleg Fire in the Fremont-Winema National Forest, along the Oregon and California border, on July 15. Hide Caption 16 of 27

Photos: Wildfires raging in the West A firefighting aircraft drops flame retardant on the Bootleg Fire in Bly, Oregon, on July 15. Hide Caption 17 of 27