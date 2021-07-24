'Dating Game Killer' dies of natural causes, prison officials say

(CNN) A convicted serial killer known as the "Dating Game Killer" died early Saturday morning at a hospital near Corcoran State Prison in central California, prison officials said.

Rodney James Alcala, 77, had been on the state's death row since being condemned in 2010 for the murders of four women and a 12-year-old girl, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation

Alcala was first sentenced to death in 1980 for the 1979 kidnapping and murder of 12-year-old Robin Samsoe, but his conviction was reversed by the California Supreme Court and he was granted a new trial.

He was sentenced to death again in 1986 after a second trial, but that sentence was overturned by a federal appeals court in 2003 and a third trial was granted.

By the time of his third trial in 2010, Alcala's DNA had been connected to four other homicides and an Orange County jury convicted him of five counts of first-degree murder.

