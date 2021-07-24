US Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, Democrat of California, speaks at her weekly press briefing on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on July 22, 2021. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

WaPo: This is what Trump's PAC is spending its money on

Gov. Kay Ivey gives the State of the State Address to a joint session of the Alabama Legislature on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, in the old house chamber of the Alabama State Capitol in Montgomery, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 23: General view inside the stadium as fireworks go off while Naomi Osaka of Team Japan lights the Olympic cauldron with the Olympic torch during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Dr. Fauci weighs in on if US should collaborate with Wuhan labs in future

CNN —

The death of a 10-year-old in Colorado has been linked to plague as state health officials warn they are investigating reports of the bacterial infection in animals and fleas.

The 10-year-old resident of La Plata County “died from causes associated with plague,” the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said in a news release Thursday.

The death comes amid “laboratory confirmed reports of plague in animals and fleas in six counties,” including La Plata, where testing has confirmed the presence of plague in a sample of fleas collected there.

Plague is a bacterial disease that can be transmitted to humans through the bites of infected rodent fleas or handling infected animals, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Though notorious as the cause of death for tens of millions across Europe during the Middle Ages, plague can be effectively treated with modern antibiotics if caught early enough, per the CDC. Just a handful of cases are reported in the US each year.

“In Colorado, we expect to have fleas test positive for plague during the summer months,” Jennifer House, Deputy State Epidemiologist and Public Health Veterinarian for CDPHE, said in a statement.

“Awareness and precautions can help prevent the disease in people,” House said. “While it’s rare for people to contract plague, we want to make sure everyone knows the symptoms. The disease is treatable if caught early.”

The symptoms include a “sudden on-set of high fever and/or swollen lymph nodes,” CDPHE said, adding officials wanted residents to know the signs of plague, which is “frequently detected in rock squirrels, woodrats, and other species of ground squirrels and chipmunks.”

Prairie dogs are also susceptible, and one sign of plague can be the sudden disappearance of the animal, which is active above ground.

“If you notice decreased rodent activity in an area where you normally see active rodents, contact your local public health agency,” the CDPHE said.

Pets can also be infected, and CDPHE advised residents to use flea control products.

CNN’s Raja Razek contributed to this report.