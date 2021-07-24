USA wins first Tokyo Olympics medals with gold, silver finish in men's 400-meter individual medley

(CNN) The United States has won its first medals of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics as Chase Kalisz and Jay Litherland finished first and second in the Men's 400-meter Individual Medley.

Chase Kalisz won gold with a time of 4:09.42, while Litherland finished just behind him with a time of 4:10:28. Brendon Smith of Australia won bronze with a time of 4:10.38.

This is the second Olympic medal for Kalisz, who won silver in the same event in 2016, and the first Olympic medal for Litherland. Kalisz is also set to compete in the 200-meter Individual Medley on July 28.

Team USA ended day one without a medal in the Summer Games for the first time since 1972.

The Americans competed in five of the seven events on Saturday. In the first medal event, China's Yang Qian took the women's 10-meter air rifle final gold, while Team USA competitor and event favorite Mary Tucker finished sixth.

