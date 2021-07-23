Gun that killed Wild West outlaw Billy the Kid goes to auction

(CNN) The gun used to kill the notorious Wild West outlaw Billy the Kid 140 years ago is going to public auction for the first time -- with an estimated selling price of $2-3 million.

The Colt Single Action firearm belonged to Sheriff Pat Garrett, who shot and killed Billy the Kid at a ranch in Fort Sumner, New Mexico, on July 14, 1881.

Auction house Bonhams, which is selling the gun on August 27 in Los Angeles, described it as a "relic of one of the most important and well known stories of the Wild West ."

Billy the Kid, born Henry McCarty and also known as William Bonney, was one of the most wanted criminals of American Old West -- and killed at least eight people.

Billy the Kid, pictured here, was born on September 17, 1859 and died on July 14, 1881.

Garrett had previously captured Billy the Kid, who was convicted of murder and jailed in April 1881. He was sentenced to be hanged but escaped from Lincoln County Courthouse, stealing a gun from Garrett's office and shooting two guards on the way out.

