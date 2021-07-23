At least nine of the 20 largest US school districts are making masks optional for students

(CNN) As the new school year quickly approaches, at least nine of the 20 largest school districts in the US are making masks optional for students in school while another nine are requiring masks.

Two districts remain undecided with just weeks left until schools plan to open their doors.

With varying rules for indoors and outdoors, and with vaccines only available to children older than 12, back-to-school is not as clear cut as parents might have hoped it would be. And whatever the rules are today, the districts are making it clear that they will continue to change their guidance according to local public health conditions even after the school year starts.

For now, masks will be required in the three largest school districts: New York City, Los Angeles, and Chicago.

Chicago Public Schools announced that "masks will be worn by all in schools" in a tweet Thursday. In-person classes will return on August 30. Schools will maintain physical distancing of three feet where possible and will keep their cleaning and sanitizing measures in place, according to a release.

