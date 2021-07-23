Man arrested after taking Houston ambulance at gunpoint with paramedic and patient inside, police say

(CNN) A man has been arrested after using a car to block an ambulance, ordering the driver out at gunpoint and driving the ambulance away with a 16-year-old hit-and-run victim and a paramedic inside, Houston police say.

The teenaged girl had been struck by a vehicle at 2:30 a.m. and suffered non-life-threatening injuries, Houston Police Public Information Officer Kese Smith told CNN.

Houston Fire paramedics were taking her to the hospital when the driver of a silver Honda Accord swerved in front of the ambulance, hit the brakes and jumped out of the car, Smith said.

"He pointed a pistol at the paramedic driving the ambulance and ordered him out. The paramedic complied and the suspect then took the ambulance, which had another paramedic and the 16-year-old hit-and-run victim in the back," Smith said.

The suspect repeatedly pointed a pistol at the paramedic in the back through a window separating the cab of the ambulance from the area where the patient was with the paramedic, police said.

