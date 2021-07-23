The agonizing wait for the family of the presumed last missing Surfside victim

(CNN) On Saturday it will be one month since the Surfside condo collapse, and the family of Estelle Hedaya tells CNN she is the final victim that authorities have yet to find and identify.

"The tough part is seeing my parents like this, day after day," her brother, Ikey Hedaya, told CNN. "I just want my sister to be at peace and get the honor and respect she deserves."

Ikey says that the family is guided by their faith and have found some comfort that Estelle, 54, was "chosen for something very important." Still, they need closure so they can properly mourn her.

He is "pretty calm," but Ikey is aware that there's stress he may have just become numb to.

Dozens of condominiums in the Champlain Towers South, a residential tower just north of Miami Beach, were destroyed when part of the building collapsed early June 24.

